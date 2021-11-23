The former head of security is a fugitive (Photo: Moisés Morales)

On the afternoon of this Monday, November 22, the government of Tlaxcala announced that it will collaborate with the authorities throughout the investigation process against the former head of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC), Alfredo Álvarez Valenzuela, who is currently a fugitive, after being accused of his alleged participation in the crimes of sexual harassment and disappearance of people.

It was on November 20 that it was announced that personnel from the Specialized Attorney’s Office for Organized Crime Investigation (SEIDO) came to his office to fill out a arrest warrant that the Eighth District Judge of Chihuahua turned from September 19, 2014; Nevertheless, they reported it as untraceable.

According to different local media, when personnel from the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) arrived, the doors of the State Security Commission (CES) were closed. Recordings of the place showed that The now former official left in civilian clothes with an unknown destination.

The government headed by Lorena Cuéllar promised to support the authorities in the investigation (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Reason why this Monday the Secretary of Government, Sergio Gonzalez Hernandez, reported that the entire administration of the entity will collaborate with the AIC, which belongs to the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), to find the whereabouts of Álvarez Valenzuela.

He asserted that the government headed by Lorena Cuéllar Cisneros has as objective to reduce impunity and corruption in the entire public service of TlaxcalaTherefore, since they were notified of the former official’s legal situation, they have actively collaborated with the federal authorities.

In addition, the president of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) instructed that he be removed from his post immediatelyIn his place is now Maximino Hernández Pulido.

“Obeying the instruction of Governor Lorena Cuéllar Cisneros, the suspension of the appointment of Alfredo Álvarez Valenzuela was determined; the priority of this government is to maintain coordination in matters of security between the three levels of government of the entity, as well as to safeguard the security of the Tlaxcalans “

The Government of Tlaxcala offered a press conference (Photo: Facebook / Government of the State of Tlaxcala)

The official reiterated the willingness of the state government to collaborate with all security institutions in the investigation of any criminal act without distinction, as well as to reinforce security tasks to maintain social peace in the entity for the benefit of citizens.

González Hernández was accompanied by the Attorney General of the State, Ernestina Carro Roldán; the legal director of the Ministry of Government, Miguel Sánchez Ramírez, and the person now in charge of the SSC office, Maximino Hernández Pulido.

