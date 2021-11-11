Alfredo Adame on performance by Nicola Porcella. (Photo: Televisa / América TV)

Alfredo Adame, renowned Mexican actor who has participated in more than 33 productions, was consulted about the performance of Nicola Porcella on The academy, and the response was not encouraging at all. The artist not only disapproved, but also indicated that he would cast her as tree 3, chair 2, or table 3, for being “expressionless” when interpreting.

“He is inexpressive, he did not analyze the text of what he was going to say, I would give him the role of tree 3, chair 2 or table 3, of something. It does not speak, it does not act, it does not interpret, not absolutely nothing ”, said the actor, who is also known for not mincing words.

For the program Love and fireAdame not only gave his opinion on the performance of the former captain of La Cobras, he also referred to the other members of La Academia, a reality show from Esto es Guerra.

The Mexican recommended “that they dedicate themselves to selling masks for the coronavirus or alcohol”, and not to acting. He also stressed that “success is not a matter of luck, it is a smart work plan. Success is not a stroke of luck, it is a stroke of discipline ”.

WHAT DID HE SAY ABOUT MARIO HART?

Adame referred to Mario Hart and his performance with Korina Rivadeneira, where they engage in an argument. “This Mario Hart, if I were the stage director, I would kick him out of the forum and send him to acting school. The gallant when he wants to say something (Adame repeats Mario’s text with greater force). (Here) it seems that he is yelling at the woman ”, he pointed.

Korina Rivadeneira cries inconsolably when she sees Mario Hart with a blonde model. (TV capture)

WHAT DID HE SAY ABOUT PATRICIO PARODI?

One of the most criticized by the actor was precisely the popular Pato Parodi. The actor refers to a scene where he confronts Milett Figueroa. “They are saying to the girl ‘you were the one who caused everything’, he says it as if to say ‘let’s have fun in the park'”, Indian.

He also gave his opinion on the scene where Patricio sings a ranchera. “Indeed, it magnifies the movements of body language. Here the stage manager failed, in the first place, it is an aberration, the ridicule to which they exposed the boy is in an impressive way. The one that sweeps the forum would work better. Being a handsome man, tall, strong and all, he looks soft. What did you do in that scene? The biggest ridiculous thing I have ever seen ”, express.

Patricio Parodi managed to regain the love of Luciana Fuster. (Photo: TV Capture)

MILETT FIGUEROA AND MELISSA LOZA

Finally, he referred to Milett Figueroa and Melissa Loza, highlighting that the models did not commit to the scene, because instead of acting as if they were facing each other, it seemed as if they were having tea.

“Here it seems that they are having a coffee with friends. Instead of telling them the truth, they tell you hints, and hints are not good if you don’t know how to interpret them. Failed, very bad actresses, they did not commit to the scene “, he concluded.