Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo Review: Just One Name To Attract More Players?

Vertigo is, par excellence, one of the main works of Alfred Hitchcock. Pendulo Studios decided to take this title and adapt it to a game. Is it really a well-achieved inspiration, reflecting the work of the master of horror, or is it just a name looking to attract more players?

Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo is available for PC, PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch.

Alfred Hitchcock vertigo? Fine, thanks

Any movie lover – and anyone who doesn’t live inside a tupperware – knows that Alfred Hitchcock was the great master of suspense. His works managed (and still do) make viewers’ hair stand on end. Many of his films marked a before and after when it came to telling a suspenseful story. No matter how many years pass in between, your titles will always stand the test of time.

One of his works par excellence is, neither more nor less, «Vertigo». In short, the 1958 title introduces us to a private detective who is hired by an old friend to keep an eye on his wife, who appears to be possessed by a spirit.

Going back to the present and speaking of what we strictly came to talk here, which is Vertigo (game), I regret to inform you, dear readers, that the title of Pendulo Studios has little to do with the masterpiece created by the genius of the seventh art. This doesn’t mean the story is bad per se, it’s just not really a movie adaptation.

Without going too deep into details, since all the weight of the game is placed on the story and any slight comment could mean a spoiler, Vertigo (game) tells the story of Ed Miller, a writer who, after suffering a tragic car accident, begins to suffer an extreme case of vertigo. To try to overcome this disorder, the psychiatrist Julia Lomas enters the scene, who will seek to unlock what is deep in Ed’s unconscious and that prevents him from leading a normal life. In parallel, Sheriff Nick Reyes seeks to solve a crime that seems to be, in some way, related to the traumatized writer.

As you can see, Vertigo game has nothing from Vertigo movie. They are completely different stories from each other, where the only similarity is the disorder suffered by the protagonist. Now, if we leave aside for a moment the work created by Hitchcock, the title developed by Pendulo Studios is a very good psychological thriller, full of plot twists that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

That is why, beyond the theft that implies that they use not only the name of the film in its title, but also the name of the director, the game is a more than interesting proposal for any lover of suspense. A point where they do manage to resemble in an honest way with the filmmaker.

An ordinary walking simulator

When it comes to gameplay, there really isn’t much to say. Vertigo It is an ordinary walking simulator – so it is redundant to clarify that it is zero innovative. We will really do nothing more than manipulate the character on duty (Ed, Julia, Nick), which means: go through the area in which we are to interact with objects that make us advance in the plot and have long (very long) conversations with other characters.

During these conversations we will have freedom of response (usually they give us about three options), although, after all, regardless of the choice we make, these will not mean any important change for the development of the plot. Everything will go according to plan, because, despite wanting to give us the feeling of “choose your own adventure”, Vertigo has a marked path, regardless of your successes or mistakes.

This does not mean that Vertigo be it a boring game far from it, it is simply a walking simulator, so its weight predominates mainly in its history. In fact, its playability, beyond its simplicity, is completely solid. Not only did I not find any bugs throughout the game, but the controls reacted perfectly at all times.

A world well reflected, overshadowed by its technical errors

Regarding its artistic section – both visual and sound – I found one made of lime and another made of sand. On the one hand, it is where I felt the most similarity to the work of the great master of suspense. Both the choice of music and the color palette used took me back to “Vertigo” (film).

However, I cannot ignore the technical errors present in this regard. From the start, the cinematics do not work in a smooth way. I had dozens of FPS drops. In fact, I got to lower the graphics to the minimum and the problems continued like nothing.

In addition, it is another of those cases where the characters fail to reflect at all what they are feeling. The facial expressions were completely flat. Even Sebastián Estévanez would have done a better job. As if that were not enough, there were several cutscenes where the characters spoke, but the mouth did not move at all

In this way, although, as a fan of Hitchcock’s cinema, I was reconformed to see the small winks that were made to the author’s work through his music and his color palette (which, moreover, it should be noted, perfectly accompanied to what they wanted to tell us between the lines), that rewarding feeling was overshadowed by the merely technical end result.

System Requirements

MINIMUM: OS: Windows 7 or later, 64-bit – Processor: Intel Core i5 (3GHz) 4th generation or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM – Graphics: Nvidia GTX 960 or AMD R9 285 2GB – DirectX: Version 11 – Storage: 42 GB available space

RECOMMENDED: OS: Window 10 (64-bit OS required) – Processor: Intel i7 (9th gen) (> 3GHz) – Memory: 16GB RAM – Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 – DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 42 GB available space – Additional Notes: SSD recommended

