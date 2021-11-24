Alfonso Durazo Montaño, Governor of Sonora, celebrated the investment of 9,641 million pesos in the construction of the first phase of the solar power generation plant of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) in Puerto Peñasco.

“Extraordinary news! More than 9 billion pesos will be the investment that @CFEmx will make in the construction of the solar power generation plant in Puerto Peñasco, ”said the local president through his Twitter account.

“With this plant, We will be able to obtain resources to channel directly to Sonoran families and strengthen social support programs for the most vulnerable population, ”said the senator from Morena with a license.

Extraordinary news! More than 9 billion pesos will be the investment that will be made @CFEmx in the construction of the solar power generation plant in Puerto Peñasco.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/GF7LxEVwKe – Alfonso Durazo (@AlfonsoDurazo) November 23, 2021

Read: Government of AMLO invests 9,641 million pesos in the construction of a solar park in Puerto Peñasco

Forbes Mexico published that the Federal Electricity Commission builds the CFV Puerto Peñasco Photovoltaic Plant Phase I with an installed capacity of 420 MW in alternating current, which will be developed with the first stage of 120 MW and the second with 300 MW.

The Photovoltaic Power Plant, promoted by Durazo and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will satisfy the demand for electricity in northwestern Mexico, a region that uses fossil fuels to generate electricity or imports it from the United States.

“For the CFE it is very important to continue with the development of solar energy projects, as this contributes to the goals established by the federal government by supporting the diversification of energy generating sources and promoting the use of renewable energy sources”, says the project documentation held by Forbes Mexico.

CFE’s plan is to build an 813-hectare piece of land to take advantage of the desert conditions of Puerto Peñasco, which is located in the solar belt, to meet the demand for electricity.

“For example, 145 thousand MW of photovoltaic solar plants installed in an approximate area of ​​2,900 km2 (4% of the territorial extension of the state of Baja California), are capable of producing just over 317 thousand GWh per year, a similar figure to national electricity consumption during the year 2019 ”, explains the CFE.

“These numbers give a concrete idea of ​​the solar potential available, of the need to deepen its study and increase its use to ensure a sustainable energy future and a cleaner environment,” says the Federal Electricity Commission.

“The photovoltaic plant will be built on more than 2,000 hectares and Puerto Peñasco will have 126 megawatts of electricity,” said Jorge Iván Pivac Carrillo, municipal president of Puerto Peñasco.

Alfonso Durazo Monaño, governor of Sonora, is one of the main promoters of the eighth photovoltaic plant, as well as the Federal Electricity Commission, explains the mayor emerged from the ranks of the PRI, PAN and PRD.

The photovoltaic plant is built on land owned by the Federal Electricity Commission located 27 kilometers from the municipal seat of Puerto Peñasco and on the exit of the Puerto Peñasco to Caborca, Sonora highway.

The solar park will be operational in December 2023, as it is estimated a period of 36 months for the phases of activities of preparation of the site and construction of the solar park. And for 30 years it will be operated and will receive maintenance, as well as in 24 months for the phase of abandonment of the site and restoration of the plant that will illuminate Sonora.

Read: CFE affirms that it generates more electricity with clean sources than private sources

Behind the development and planning of the Puerto Peñasco solar park were specialists and officials from the Federal Electricity Commission and the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

The description of the project CFV Puerto Peñasco Phase I (120 + 300 MW) says that with this, Mexico promotes the use of its abundant renewable resources in the generation of electricity, through the configuration of legal schemes and regulatory mechanisms that allow it to contribute to the global commitment to caring for the environment.