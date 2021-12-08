It was one of the most anticipated news before the end of the year, the granting of the green light for production of the future Alfa Romeo B-segment model. The one known until now as Brennero will be outlined as an SUV that will occupy the MiTo slot, and that will go on sale in 2024.

It was practically an open secret, but the official confirmation of the manufacturer has been expected more than necessary. Last spring, a report from Italian sources pointed out that Arese’s firm was in a position to give the green light to the production of the model that will occupy the gap left by the MiTo, a fact that did not finish materializing.

Now, new information indicates that the head of Alfa Romeo has already confirmed this point, so that the future model will be the third to leave the manufacturing facilities of Tychy, in Poland. A model that will expand the offer of SUV with a very interesting proposal in the B Premium segment, where the competition is increasingly fierce and, incidentally, in the model of access to the manufacturer’s range.

Alfa Romeo’s future B-SUV is known as the Brennero, and it will arrive in 2023

Alfa Romeo’s new B-SUV will be a Premium model

Until now known as Alfa Romeo Brennero, it is known that it will be based on the new platform «STLA Small» announced by Stellantis and the same that will support the two equivalent models of Jeep and FIAT, with a length that will reach the 4.20 meters, without envying anything to the rivals of Audi and MINI, as pointed out by the CEO of Alfa Romeo.

The information points to a starting price, approximately 30,000 euros in the hybrid versionAlthough the range will also consist of gasoline options and a fully electric one that will arrive somewhat later. The firm’s forecasts happen because the new model is presented in the second half of 2023, starting production in autumn and reaching dealerships in the first quarter of 2024. In the second half of that year the variant with the ZERO label will arrive.

For now, it is a mystery the design that will present. Although the characteristics of the group’s sports brand will be present, it is not ruled out that it will be presented with a different stamp of the Tonale. Although the first advances follow the line of the new compact SUV, one of the great qualities of the Stellantis managers is betting on personalities of its own, which is why the B-SUV is expected to present a unique style, but modern and sophisticated.