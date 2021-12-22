The 2022 range of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is now available on the Spanish market. Alfa Romeo has renewed the offer of its popular SUV with the aim of boosting its sales in the coming months. We list all the most outstanding prices, finishes and equipment that we can find in the configurator.
The Alfa Romeo Stelvio
you are ready to face the new year. Alfa Romeo has introduced the new range 2022. The offer of the very interesting and elegant Italian SUV is adjusted in order to face the months to come. A few months that will be key in the face of the ambitious product offensive that the company has launched and whose first great fruit will be, neither more nor less, than the new Alfa Romeo Tonale.
At the moment the Stelvio plays a leading role in the Alfa Romeo range. And it is that it is, by far, the brand’s best-selling model in the Spanish market. In the turbulent year 2020 marked by the coronavirus pandemic, it obtained a total of 2,085 units. And so far in 2021, in the period between January and November, it has accumulated 1,634 registrations.
The range and equipment of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2022
Just take a quick look at the Stelvio configurator to see how Alfa Romeo has structured the new 2022 range. It is possible to choose between trim levels Super, Sprint, You, Speed Y Quadrifoglio. We list below the most outstanding standard equipment of each of the available finishes:
Super
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Fabric upholstery
- Bi-Xenon 35W headlights
- Alfa Connect 3D Nav infotainment system with 8.8-inch touchscreen
- MP3 and AUX-IN connection
- Bluetooth
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Six-way manually adjustable front seats
- Keyless start and access system
- Leatherette-wrapped sports multifunction steering wheel
- Lane Departure Warning
- Adaptive cruise control and speed limiter
- Rear view camera
- Front and rear parking sensors
- 2 rear USB ports
- Wireless charger for compatible mobile phones
- Instrument cluster with 7-inch TFT screen
- DAB digital radio
Sprint (adds)
- Mixed fabric and synthetic leather upholstery
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Online digital services
- Headlight washer system
- Tinted rear windows
You (add)
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- Gray oak wood inserts
- IT exterior package
- Heated windscreen wiper
- Electric opening tailgate with hands-free function
- Heated front seats
Veloce (adds)
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Sports seat lined in black synthetic leather
- Limited slip differential
- Veloce exterior package
- Sports multifunction steering wheel, covered in synthetic leather and heated
- Heated, Sport, and Power Lumbar Front Seats
Quadrifoglio (adds)
- 20-inch Quadrifoglio Green alloy wheels
- Leather upholstery and Alcantara Quadrifoglio Verde
- Driver Assistance Pack Plus
- Quadrifoglio Green Body Kit
The engines of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2022
Regarding the mechanical section, the 2022 range brings with it a varied selection of gasoline and diesel engines. Gasoline lovers have at their disposal a 200 hp 2.0-liter engine and, a step above, a more performance alternative that reaches the 280 hp. For drivers who continue to bet on diesel due to the number of kilometers traveled annually, there are a total of three engines. The most basic, which occupies the access step, is a 2.2-liter 160 hp engine. This block is also offered in versions of 190 hp and 210 hp respectively.
Prices of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2022 in Spain
Prices valid from December / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions
All motors are associated with a eight-speed automatic gearbox and depending on the chosen block we will find a configuration of rear wheel drive (propulsion) or all-wheel drive. The top-of-the-range position continues to be occupied by the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. The sportiest and most radical variant of the Italian SUV uses a 2.9-liter V6 petrol engine with 510 hp.