The 2022 range of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is now available on the Spanish market. Alfa Romeo has renewed the offer of its popular SUV with the aim of boosting its sales in the coming months. We list all the most outstanding prices, finishes and equipment that we can find in the configurator.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio

you are ready to face the new year. Alfa Romeo has introduced the new range 2022. The offer of the very interesting and elegant Italian SUV is adjusted in order to face the months to come. A few months that will be key in the face of the ambitious product offensive that the company has launched and whose first great fruit will be, neither more nor less, than the new Alfa Romeo Tonale.

At the moment the Stelvio plays a leading role in the Alfa Romeo range. And it is that it is, by far, the brand’s best-selling model in the Spanish market. In the turbulent year 2020 marked by the coronavirus pandemic, it obtained a total of 2,085 units. And so far in 2021, in the period between January and November, it has accumulated 1,634 registrations.

The 2022 range of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio already has prices in Spain

The range and equipment of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2022



Just take a quick look at the Stelvio configurator to see how Alfa Romeo has structured the new 2022 range. It is possible to choose between trim levels Super, Sprint, You, Speed Y Quadrifoglio. We list below the most outstanding standard equipment of each of the available finishes:

Super

18-inch alloy wheels

Fabric upholstery

Bi-Xenon 35W headlights

Alfa Connect 3D Nav infotainment system with 8.8-inch touchscreen

MP3 and AUX-IN connection

Bluetooth

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Six-way manually adjustable front seats

Keyless start and access system

Leatherette-wrapped sports multifunction steering wheel

Lane Departure Warning

Adaptive cruise control and speed limiter

Rear view camera

Front and rear parking sensors

2 rear USB ports

Wireless charger for compatible mobile phones

Instrument cluster with 7-inch TFT screen

DAB digital radio

Sprint (adds)

Mixed fabric and synthetic leather upholstery

19-inch alloy wheels

Online digital services

Headlight washer system

Tinted rear windows

The Stelvio is Alfa Romeo’s best-selling model in Spain

You (add)



Synthetic leather upholstery

Gray oak wood inserts

IT exterior package

Heated windscreen wiper

Electric opening tailgate with hands-free function

Heated front seats

Veloce (adds)

20-inch alloy wheels

Sports seat lined in black synthetic leather

Limited slip differential

Veloce exterior package

Sports multifunction steering wheel, covered in synthetic leather and heated

Heated, Sport, and Power Lumbar Front Seats

Quadrifoglio (adds)

20-inch Quadrifoglio Green alloy wheels

Leather upholstery and Alcantara Quadrifoglio Verde

Driver Assistance Pack Plus

Quadrifoglio Green Body Kit

The interior of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio looks very elegant

The engines of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2022



Regarding the mechanical section, the 2022 range brings with it a varied selection of gasoline and diesel engines. Gasoline lovers have at their disposal a 200 hp 2.0-liter engine and, a step above, a more performance alternative that reaches the 280 hp. For drivers who continue to bet on diesel due to the number of kilometers traveled annually, there are a total of three engines. The most basic, which occupies the access step, is a 2.2-liter 160 hp engine. This block is also offered in versions of 190 hp and 210 hp respectively.

Prices of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2022 in Spain

Mechanics Super Sprint You Speed Quadrifoglio 2.2 Diesel 160 CV Aut. 8v € 53,300 € 55,300 – – – 2.2 Diesel 190 CV Aut. 8v AWD € 56,800 € 58,800 – – – 2.2 Diesel 210 CV Aut. 8v Q4 – – € 62,800 € 65,000 – 2.0 Gasoline 200 CV Aut. 8v Q4 € 57,300 € 59,300 – – – 2.0 Gasoline 280 CV Aut. 8v Q4 – – € 65,800 € 68,000 – 2.9 V6 510 CV Aut. 8v Q4 – – – – € 114,850

Prices valid from December / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

All motors are associated with a eight-speed automatic gearbox and depending on the chosen block we will find a configuration of rear wheel drive (propulsion) or all-wheel drive. The top-of-the-range position continues to be occupied by the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. The sportiest and most radical variant of the Italian SUV uses a 2.9-liter V6 petrol engine with 510 hp.