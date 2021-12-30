2022 will be a key year in the history of Alfa Romeo. That is why the iconic Italian brand will launch all its machinery to carry out a product offensive. On the agenda is the launch of a very important model. The Alfa Romeo Tonale will finally arrive in dealerships.

Alfa Romeo It is one of the different Stellantis car brands that has a series of problems that must be solved. The sales figures are not good and the product offer of the iconic Italian firm has been significantly reduced in a short space of time. That is why 2022 will be a key year in the history of the company and, above all, will mark its future.

In the “headquarters” of Alfa Romeo, located in Turin (Italy), they are aware of this delicate situation. That is why all the machinery has been put into operation with the aim of solving all problems. The 2022 will be the year in which a real product offensive begins whose first fruit will be neither more nor less than a totally new SUV.

Recreation of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale that will hit the market in 2022

Alfa Romeo Tonale, the expected Italian SUV



The “SUV fever” does not subside in Europe and seeing that practically half of the new cars sold are SUVs, Alfa Romeo will bet everything on this format for the next few years. The premise is clear, to recover all the lost ground and, especially, to be able to achieve acceptable sales volumes for an international brand that, on many occasions, has even been surpassed by Lancia itself.

Due to this situation it should come as no surprise that the first model of this product offensive to be carried out is an SUV. The highly anticipated Alfa Romeo Tonale will finally see the light. An SUV that will compete in the competitive C segment. In the brand’s range it will play the role of “little brother” of the current Alfa Romeo Stelvio. After a long wait, Alfa Romeo will once again have a model that will grapple with one of the segments that make up the bulk of registrations.

Over the last few months we have been closely following the development process of the new Tonale. An anticipated model just a few years ago at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show through a concept car of the same name. We are before one of the most anticipated Stellantis novelties of 2022.

Spy photo of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale during its development phase

Alfa Romeo Tonale’s commitment to electrification



Regarding the mechanical section, the new Tonale will be a model that will bet on electrification. And it is that it must adapt to the times. It will be available alongside a selection of gasoline and diesel engines. The power range will cover from 130 hp to 240 hp. The 1.3-liter 160PS petrol engine will be electrified with light hybrid technology (MHEV) to keep fuel economy and emissions low.

The top-of-the-range version will be fixed by a plug-in hybrid motorization (PHEV) that will develop the aforementioned 240 CV and that, among its main attractions, will be having a 100% electric range of more than 50 kilometers.

When will it arrive in dealerships? The launch of the new Tonale is set for next February. The European commercial launch will take place at the beginning of June.