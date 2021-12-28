The Alfa Romeo revolution will start with the true debut of the Tonale, in the middle of next February 2022. The Italian firm has been preparing in all its fields and departments for a transformation that will also reach production: it will be manufactured on demand , without stocks of units.

The multitude of versions and mechanical combinations, finishes and equipment makes it unfeasible for brands to have a stock of units for customers to choose from. A strategy that if until a few years ago was something normal among generalists and some Premium ones, it has been a while since it began to be put aside. And it is that it supposes a real warming up for the dealers, because being very specific units no customer can be found so easily.

Sometimes, not even lowering the price so significantly that it is something more interesting than a bargain. If dealers no longer want unit stocks, the brand is even less interested in having a field full of units waiting to receive a destination, which allows a very significant reduction in production, storage and raw material costs. The most interesting thing is that not having stock and manufacturing on demand is also an extra cache. The same line that they will follow at Alfa Romeo.

The new Alfa Romeo Tonale 2022 will be the first production model on demand

Alfa Romeo says goodbye to kilometer zero

This new strategy that already adopted Opel a year and a half ago, will now also move to Alfa Romeo. A report of Italian origin points out that Jean-Philippe Imparato is preparing a true revolution and that not only in terms of new car models, but also in sales and distribution. We already know that Stellantis will join the agency concept through a mixed marketing modelBut the new CEO wants to avoid unnecessary expenses.

But it is not only the stocks that will be charged by the new head of the Italian firm, but it will also end the “zero kilometer” model that so much has been exploited in recent years, and that Alfa Romeo has not ceased to be an exception. In fact, the new production-to-order system will be introduced with the launch of the new Tonale, the compact SUV. From the end of February, if the forecasts are met that the prices will be announced in the second month of the year and the order books open practically at the same time.

And it is that the Italian brand has had only two new generation models to his credit, the Giulia and the Stelvio, at the same time that it has been applying the zero kilometer model. An almost meaningless strategy with models of such size, and that now will only arrive when customers buy them at dealerships. A formula not so related to the Premium, but that will allow to reduce costs considerably, and give Alfa Romeo a new role and more luxurious prominence.