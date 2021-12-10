Alex Tienda made use of one of the most used strategies today: influencer marketing; However, this time it is not clear if it was a collaboration with the delivery platform. The important thing is that the famous youtuber ended up advertising Uber Eats and improved his image among his followers at the same time.

An insignificant publication on Twitter he generated a conversation about the “true metaverse” with which he explained how the brand thanked him for his purchase and, obviously, he recognized it, because he had an act of fidelity that not any consumer experiences.

“Uber Eats sent me a photo of me receiving my Uber Eats order, to let me know that Uber Eats has already delivered my Uber Eats order to me,” says the influencer on his social network.

The message was so confusing and repetitive that his followers tried to decipher the true background of a simple pizza delivery; the speculations range from the most obvious: paid advertising, to messages of support to exercise delivery and ridicule of the way of expressing oneself.

Uber Eats sent me a photo of me receiving my Uber Eats order to let me know that Uber Eats has already delivered my Uber Eats order to me 😄👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9epwWPqRBt – Alex Tienda (@AlexTienda) December 7, 2021

These were some responses from the followers of the Mexican influencer:

“Agua de Jamaica that tastes like lemon but is from Tamarindo hahahahaha”. “The true metaverse.” “Hears!!! Are you also a pizza delivery man? … good! successes and that it gives you ”.

In addition, the influencer began to share the beginning of his new trips and let his followers know where he has been and where he will be in the coming weeks.

After spending a week in a very dangerous and complicated country …

I finally came back safe and sound! 🙌🏼🙏🏼 Today Miami / Tomorrow: DOMINICANA🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/ivc8cfPTx9 – Alex Tienda (@AlexTienda) December 6, 2021

Just this week Alex Tienda boasted photos of his waiting at airports or arrivals to Miami, the Dominican Republic and Panama, where he made express visits, lasting 12 or 24 hours.

How much does AlexTienda earn?

Alex Tienda is a Mexican YouTube that has stood out on social networks for its travel videos in which it shows different cultures and lifestyles around the world.

The man from Veracruz would be earning about 20 thousand pesos for every million reproductions.

This means that, for each video uploaded, Alex Tienda would currently be earning approximately 25 thousand pesos, since it has a reach of 1.5 million views.

Nominated for “Latino Influencer 2021”

The travel blogger gained so much popularity internationally that it is even compared in acceptance to the other Mexican Luisito Comunica, which is why he was nominated for the “Latin Influencer 2021” award.

😍 IT’S TODAY! 😍

AND I AM NOMINATED to the award:

🏆 Latino Influencer of the Year! 🏆🤯 Do not miss it!! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jQrbbN7wT2 – Alex Tienda (@AlexTienda) December 7, 2021

And, although the contest was announced a month ago and voting was closed, Alex Tienda promised his followers to make a second documentary in Venezuela if he won, since in that country they have supported his career and career since he began to become famous In Internet.

However, it was Calle y Poché who won the award on December 7, so the influencer accepted the defeat with enthusiasm and congratulated his contemporary.

