Alexa It was recently updated to offer recommendations for a streaming video platform that, curiously, is direct competition from Amazon Prime Video. We talk about Netflix, whose suggested contents will now be available to the aforementioned virtual assistant.

In early October, Netflix introduced the feature “Play something” (“Play Something”), which can offer you a random playback based on your likes or previously enjoyed content. In other words, it is a way to avoid wasting your time when you do not know what to see. Well, basically this proposal will now be integrated with Alexa.

Using voice command “Alexa, play something on Netflix”, the wizard will establish connection with the video service to take advantage of “Play Something”. It is the same as you can do from a remote control, but now only using your voice.

Of course, there are some initial limitations. First, the novelty is only available, at the moment, in the United States and Canada. However, it is expected to land very soon in other regions of the world, including Spain and Latin America. On the other hand, you need to have a Fire TV device connected to the TV – logged in to Netflix – otherwise it won’t work.

Alexa is the first assistant to get on the Netflix “Play Something” train

“We are excited to partner with Fire TV to bring Alexa voice technology to Netflix’s Play Something feature. Now you can instantly discover a series or movie based on what you’ve seen before we know you’ll love it, “said Magno Herran, director of marketing partnerships at Netflix (via The Verge).

It is worth mentioning that, so far, Alexa is the only virtual assistant that offers support for Netflix “Play Something”, as Google Assistant has not yet jumped on the train. Of course, it’s curious that Alexa is joining forces with a rival video service from its parent company.