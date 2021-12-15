Amazon has kicked off the holiday season with a new voice for Alexa, your assistant available on the Amazon Echo. Users can listen to the very Santa Claus thanks to a Skill official that is available through the app and ask him about his favorite food, a story or even sing a song.

To activate the voice of Santa Claus in Alexa, you just need to say «Alexa, turn on” Hey, Santa “», and the wizard will automatically install the Skill. The function, of course, is only available in English. However, Santa’s voice does not replace that of Alexa, so the most common commands, such as asking for the music playback time, asking him to access an app or set reminders, among other actions, are answered. using the assistant’s default voice.

However, What can we do with the voice of Santa Claus in Alexa? The truth is that Amazon has a wide list of commands available. Specifically, Santa Claus can sing up to five Christmas carols. Among them, ‘Jingle Bells’ or ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’. All you have to do is say “Hey Santa, sing a song” (or the title of the Christmas carol). On the other hand, it is also possible to ask him about a story or the latest news from the North Pole.

So you can play with Santa Claus through Alexa and your Amazon Echo

Users of an Amazon Echo who have activated the voice of Santa Claus for Alexa can also interact with the character through a game. By saying “Hey Santa, let’s play”, Santa Claus will ask a series of questions to see if the person in front of the smart speaker has been good this year. Wishing the speaker a Merry Christmas or asking, for example, about the reindeer at the North Pole, will also make Santa Claus respond.

The Skill this available for all Amazon Echo, even those with a screen (Amazon Echo Show). The first generation Echo and Echo Dot, as well as the Fire TV and Amazon tablets, unfortunately do not allow this function to be activated

Amazon Alexa also has a Skill called “Call Santa”, which works differently from the one launched this holiday season. In this case, the app allows you to simulate a call to Santa Claus to interact with him and, for example, sing Christmas carols or help him with his tasks. This is also available in Spanish.