The week of Black Friday 2021 has arrived, a period full of offers and great discounts on a multitude of products from electronics and connected home equipment, as for example in Amazon gadgets and devices.

Do you want to get a smart speaker compatible with Alexa or a new generation media player? Here is a review of the juiciest offers.

Echo Show 8





If you are looking for a smart screen for your connected home the Echo Show 8 offers you a 8 inch HD screen with stereo sound and compatible with Alexa for making video calls and sending messages. It has 4 microphones and 3.5 mm jack auxiliary audio output to connect to a more powerful sound system. Its price is 64.99 euros.

Echo Show 8 (1st Gen, 2019 Model) | Smart screen with Alexa | Stay in touch with the help of Alexa | Anthracite

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)





One step further in smart speakers is this Echo Show 5, a model that includes a 5.5 inch with 960 x 480 resolution from which you can make calls and video calls to friends and family with a compatible Echo device or the Alexa app. You will be able to manage your calendar, create to-do lists, find out about the weather forecast and the state of traffic. Its price this week is 44.99 euros.

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 Model) | Smart screen with Alexa and 2 MP camera | Anthracite

Echo Dot 3rd generation





The 3rd Gen Echo Dot is a fabric-covered smart speaker that lets you step into the world of Alexa to stream songs on Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn and other services. It allows you to link two speakers to have stereo sound and of course control through voice commands. Its price is 18.99 euros compared to the usual 49 euros.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Smart Speaker with Alexa, Anthracite Fabric

Fire TV Stick 4K





Another device with a good discount today is this Fire TV Stick 4K, that we were able to test in its day and that we can use to provide streaming playback capabilities to any television with an HDMI port. Supports 4K Ultra HD video up to 60fps, with Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 +, as well as surround sound Dolby Atmos on select Prime Video titles. Its price today is 33.99 euros compared to the usual 59.99 euros.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa voice control (includes controls for TV)

Fire TV Stick





If you want to update your TV but don’t need a 4K player, you can opt for the intermediate version of the Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice control, with 50% more power than the 2019 Fire TV Stick, it offers Full HD streaming playback, access to thousands of apps, skills from Alexa, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney +, DAZN, Atresplayer, Mitele and more. Its price is 22.99 euros compared to the usual 40.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice control (includes TV controls), HD streaming device

4th generation Echo Dot





If you want to get started in the world of smart speakers the new 4th generation Echo Dot it’s on sale these days. It is a compact model that you can put anywhere, compatible with Alexa and from which you can listen to streaming music from sites like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and more. Also, of course you can use Alexa to control your connected home with your voice. Its price today is 29.99 euros compared to the usual 59.99 euros.

Echo Dot (4th generation) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Anthracite

Amazon Echo Spot





No more old alarm clocks with the Amazon Echo Spot, an alarm clock that uses voice recognition to answer your questions and manage its functions without the need to touch buttons. It is compatible with Alexa, you can read news, answer questions, control other connected devices and play streaming music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify Premium or TuneIn. It also has Bluetooth to send content from the mobile and a 3.5 mm jack port. Its price today and offer is 74.99 euros, which is a discount of 42%.

Amazon Echo Spot – Smart Alarm Clock with Alexa, Black

Amazon eero Pro





To improve the coverage of your wireless network at home, the router-extender is on sale this week Mesh WiFi Amazon eero Pro. It is a three-band model with TrueMesh technology capable of covering about 160 square meters, compatible with Alexa, Bluetooth LE 5.0, Apple HomeKit and with two Gigabit Ethernet ports. Its price today is 90 euros compared to the usual 170.

Amazon eero Pro mesh wifi router / extender

Amazon Echo Flex





If you want to control your smart devices centrally, you can opt for this Echo Flex, a speaker that plugs directly into the wall and allows you to control digital home gadgets with your voice via Alexa. Its price is 15 euros compared to the usual 30 euros.

Echo Flex – Voice control smart home devices through Alexa

Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Chime





To update your lifelong doorbell with a smart model you can choose this Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Chime, a model with HD camera, doorbell, advanced motion detection and wiring installation that shows you on your mobile who is knocking at your door. Its price today is 59 euros compared to the usual 94 euros.

Introducing the Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Chime | HD Video, Advanced Motion Detection and Wired Installation | Ring Protect Plan Free 30-Day Trial

Blink Mini





If you want to create a small home surveillance system, the Blink Mini camera is on sale today. It is a compact, “smart” model for indoor use, capable of offering a resolution of Full HD video (1080p), with movement detection system and compatible with Alexa. Its price is 22.99 euros compared to the usual 40.

Blink Mini Smart Security Camera, Compact, Indoor, Plug-In, 1080p HD Video Resolution, Motion Detection, and Alexa Compatible – 1 Camera

Blink Indoor





Another smart security camera that is on sale today is this Blink Indoor, a simple model for interiors with resolution Full HD, wireless connectivity and 2 years of autonomy that offers motion detection, two-way audio and infrared night vision. It is compatible with Alexa and is priced at € 54.99, which is a 45% discount.

Blink Indoor | Wireless HD Security Camera with 2 Years Battery Life, Motion Detection, Two-Way Audio | 1 camera

Ring Video Doorbell Wired





Another essential element for a smart home is to have a video intercom such as the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, a model with Full HD camera integrated, advanced motion detection, two-way communication, 2.4 GHz WiFi connectivity and capable of sending notifications to the mobile. It’s compatible with Alexa and today it has a price of 39 euros compared to the usual 60 euros.

Introducing Amazon’s Ring Video Doorbell Wired: HD Video, Advanced Motion Detection, and Hardwired Installation | Ring Protect Plan 90-Day Free Trial

