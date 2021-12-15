A function of Alexa could ruin to your loved ones the surprises what do you have for ChristmasToday we tell you how to deactivate it.

The assistants smart They have come to people’s homes and offices to stay, thanks to their many functions that allow them to support their owners in their day-to-day lives, whether for work or entertainment purposes. According to the graph of Statista where it shows the forecast of use of virtual assistants worldwide, in 2019 3.25 billion of these were used, a figure that is estimated to increase considerably year after year until reaching 2024 with 8.4 billion, where the most recognized brands of this type of artificial intelligence will surely dominate, Amazon with Alexa, Apple with Siri and Google Assistant.

According to the classification of voice assistants in the “Voice Platform Impact Rating” of 2020 where different factors were rated such as the breadth of use and degree of adoption, among others, Amazon and Alexa managed to register a score of 110.2, Google Assistant 97.3, Apple Siri 38.3, Samsung Bixby 25.5 and SoundHound with 11.0. Amazon undoubtedly leads the preference for smart assistants, but how did it get there?

Amazon constantly chooses to update Alexa features, making it striking in terms of its functionality that even manages to boost some other brands, such as Netzhome, who have a wide catalog of products worthy of belonging to a smart home that, in addition to allowing us to increase the security of our spaces and save electricity (among other benefits), also allows you to connect your articles with Alexa and Google to be able to manipulate them in the way we think best.

Similarly, the brand chooses to create some strategies that allow it to somehow “win the hearts” of its buyers by integrating some answers to creative questions that attract their attention, such as their secret ways or commands christmas, Among other functions.

The celebrations of Christmas are closer and together with them the shopping season, but Alexa could put your surprises in gifts otherwise you deactivate one of its functions. Alexa has a function that allows users to know if a product purchased in the online portal is in delivery or if it has already been delivered, which although this can be extremely useful to know the status of an order without monitoring it “manually”, this could loudly reveal the contents of the packages.

To avoid this, you can turn off order alerts through the Alexa app (Hypertextual), you only have to access it from your mobile, log in with the same Amazon account where you purchased the products (which is or should be the same one you use to manage your smart speakers) and follow the following steps: access the tab “More” and select “settings”, then enter “notifications” and enter the section “purchases with Amazon”; finally, enter “include product titles” and deactivate the option that says “include products that could be gifts”. This way, Alexa won’t comment on content if someone else asks her directly about tracking, and your Christmas surprises will be safe from the smart assistant.

Your christmas surprises They could be in danger of being discovered by your loved ones if you don’t deactivate this Alexa feature, follow the steps and don’t worry about unexpected results.