Alexa challenged a minor to get electrocuted

There are a lot of movies whose main theme is artificial intelligence and the negative consequences it could have on society. We have not yet reached that point where society must fight machines to survive, however, what happened this week with Alexa, the virtual assistant of Amazon, leaves a lot to think about.

In accordance with CNBC, a 10-year-old girl who was alone and bored at home decided to ask her for a challenge Alexa, this in order to put an end to their boredom. Things took a murky and unexpected turn when Alexa He suggested doing the Penny Challenge, which consists of connecting a half cell phone charger to later touch the exposed pins with a coin.

OMFG My 10 year old just asked Alexa on our Echo for a challenge and this is what she said. pic.twitter.com/HgGgrLbdS8 – Kristin Livdahl (@klivdahl) December 26, 2021

Needless to say, doing this challenge could have extremely serious health consequences, so had you listened to Alexa, the minor could have started a fire or even lost her life or a limb. Amazon He has already contacted the family affected by this and it seems that they are already working on a solution to make sure this does not happen again. A company spokesperson said the following:

“Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant and useful information to customers. As soon as we became aware of this error, we took quick action to fix it. “

In related news, a few weeks ago the news broke that Amazon he was about to say goodbye to Alexa in 2022, although they do not refer precisely to this artificial intelligence, but to another service that shares the same name.

Editor’s note: It is certainly a situation that could well have ended in tragedy, and I hope that we should not worry about this in the future. After all, Alexa is a tool used by millions of families around the world and minors often have access to it. Maybe it’s time for parents to consider taking Alexa away from their kids?

Via: CNBC