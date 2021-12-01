Alexa can't connect to the internet - here's the solution

While Alexa can be very useful, it is only good when it can connect to the internet so you can enjoy all its features.

Alexa is one of the most used personal assistants in the world. This is mainly due to all the functions it offers and everything it is capable of doing for you. However, as with other virtual assistants, Alexa is only useful if you can connect to the internet.

This means that if the Amazon assistant has trouble connecting to a WiFi network, it literally becomes a rather expensive paperweight. So, if that is happening to you, you just have to keep calm and keep reading until the end, because here we will tell you what to do if Alexa won’t connect to the internet.

First of all check your Internet connection

Sometimes Alexa may not have a problem connecting to your router, but the connection from the router to your ISP is not working. That is why, before you start adjusting the settings and pressing the buttons on your Alexa device, it is best to quickly check that the Internet connection is not idle.

You can do this by taking any other device that is connected to the network and opening a web browser or using an online service. If you can’t get an internet connection from another device, it is very likely that the problem has to do with your network or with the Internet connection proper.

Turn off your router and turn it on again

If your internet connection is working perfectly fine, the fault may be with the router, so a simple reboot may be the solution. The method of turning a router off and on differs from model to model, but the general idea is always the same: turn it off, wait about 30 seconds and turn it on again.

Remember, anyone else connected to your router will also lose the signal when I do this. Make sure no one is in the middle of an important game in their favorite video game or not watching a movie before doing this.

Try turning your Alexa device off and on

If your router is working fine and the problem persists, it’s time to do the same with your Alexa device. As you may already know, you will not find a power button on the device, so you must unplug it from the electricity network.

Once it’s unplugged, wait about 30 seconds before plugging it back in. After Alexa finishes its setup, check if it can already follow your commands.

Move your Alexa device or your router to another place

If your router and Alexa device are separate, you need to make sure they are close enough so there is a solid connection. Amazon recommends a maximum distance of 30 feet or 10 meters between the two so that everything works properly. If they are relatively close together, check that there is nothing in between that could interfere with the WiFi signal.

What’s more, Make sure there are no metal objects between the two. For example, microwave ovens can be a huge WiFi signal blocker, so do your best to get them out of the way. Don’t forget that many times wireless networks also have a hard time breaking through walls that are too thick, so try to avoid them.

Factory reset your Alexa device

If nothing seems to work so far, it may be time to factory reset the Alexa device and make it return to its original state. Fortunately, this will not remove any of the commands or reminders that you have set, as Alexa stores everything in the cloud and not on the device.

The restoration process can change from one model to another, so make sure you follow the correct steps by consulting the official product manual.

Once Alexa reconnects to the Internet, you can enjoy the best commands to get the most out of your Amazon assistant.

