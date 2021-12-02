Amazon continues to add enhancements and functionality to its computers with the assistant Alexa integrated. If a few weeks ago they announced the arrival of “Conversation Mode” to their Echo Show 10 devices, now they already have a series of new ones ready sound and face detection capabilities that will undoubtedly expand the possibilities of your teams.

To begin with, those responsible for developing Alexa have indicated that the assistant is already capable of implementing what they have called detection “Water Running” or running water, an algorithm that by listening to the environment is able to find out if there is water running around the equipment, for example because we we have left a tap open or because there is a leak.

The idea with this new detection capacity is that user alert routines Through a message on the mobile that warns you, for example, when Alexa hears that there is an open tap or that it can simply be programmed to notify us that we have used more water than we should while brushing our teeth.

Detecting the beeps from the washing machine

These sound event detection capabilities will also be expanded with what they have called “Appliance Beeping”, a function that refers to the ability of the assistant to listen to the different beeps our appliances make upon termination of their duties, thus allowing us to act accordingly.





For example, the idea is that routines can be created that are capable of detecting the beeps that the washing machine makes at the end of the laundry so that Alexa let us know on the mobile without the need for our model to be intelligent. It can also work with microwaves, ovens, refrigerators that sound when the door is left open and in general with any type of appliance that beeps when it finishes or changes its function.

The developers have also announced that the functionality Ultrasound Motion Detection Through which Alexa is capable of detecting movements in rooms, it will also be improved and will reach more equipment, such as the fourth generation Echo and Echo Dot speakers.

This function is intended to make it possible to program routines that allow Alexa turn devices on and / or off automatically (such as a connected switch, a smart bulb, etc.) when it detects or not the presence of people in the room, all this without us having to tell you anything.

More information | Amazon