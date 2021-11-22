The German Alexander Zverev, which occupies the third place in the world ranking, became champion this Sunday of Turin ATP Masters, the tournament brings together the eight best tennis players of the season. In the final, he prevailed practically without surprises against the number two of the ranking, the Russian Daniil Medvedev. In this way, Sascha repeated the title that he had already achieved in the 2018 edition.

It was a seamless victory for Zverev, who showed very solid tennis throughout the tournament. The score for the match, which lasted only 1 hour and 16 minutes, was 6-4 and 6-4 in favor of the tennis player who in the semifinals had dispatched nothing more and nothing less than the leader of the classification, the Serbian Novak Djokovic.

Against Medvedev, the German had a perfect serve, without facing any break ball, and a brilliant game to dethrone the Russian with authority. “It’s a great way to end the season by winning here,” said the 24-year-old German after the game was over. In addition, he was very appreciative of his rival: “I want to congratulate Daniil, he is the leader of our generation.”

With this win, Zverev equaled the record in head-to-head matches with Medvedev. TONow they have met 12 times, with six wins per side. It is necessary to remember that both had already met in this same contest in the group stage: in that first duel, the Russian had won by a tight 6-3, 6-7 and 7-6.

Medvedev who reached this final after a streak of nine consecutive victories in this tournament, between the five in 2020 in London (edition in which he was champion) and this year in Turin. Zverev, meanwhile, won the sixth title of his extraordinary season, after those of Vienna, Madrid, Cincinnati, Acapulco and the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. In total, in his entire career, he has accumulated 19 trophies.

Zverev closed 2021 as the leader of victories on the tour (59), one more than Medvedev. What is still missing from his trophy collection – and which will surely be his great aspiration in 2022 – is a Grand Slam title. So far he has reached the final of the US Open 2020, where he lost to Austrian Dominic Thiem.

