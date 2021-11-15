Alex Saab in prison during hearing with Judge O. Sullivan (Florida Federal Court)

The Colombian businessman, Alex Saab, alleged figurehead of Nicolas Maduro, pleaded “not guilty” this Monday, November 15, on charges of money laundering in the U.S. This during the hearing that takes place in the federal court of Miami (Florida).

Saab’s lawyer, Neil schuster, He addressed the court as a representative of the one who called “diplomat of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela”And, following this, he declared his innocence before the US authorities. Let us remember that the Barranquillero is accused of whitewashing near 350 million dollars through corrupt businesses, in which he would have bribed Venezuelan officials and falsified documents to obtain multimillion-dollar contracts for construction of affordable housing in Venezuela.

In early November, at the request of the US Attorney, a Miami court dropped seven of the eight money laundering charges that were relying on Saab, according to the agreements with the authorities of Cape Verde, from where this was extradited the past October 16.

This procedure was advanced by the North American prosecutor, Kurt lunkenheimer, who only requested to leave the position for conspiracy to launder money, in order to prevent the 49-year-old Saab from being sentenced to a penalty higher than the maximum contemplated by the laws of the aforementioned African country (20 years). Similarly, a judge agreed to postpone the hearing until this November 15, which would take place behind closed doors after the filtering of the videos of the first public hearing.

Developing…