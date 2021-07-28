Alex Ross is a mythical illustrator artist who considers comics the “guiding light” for the films of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Recently Alex Ross revealed why he used the classic look of Marvel characters when he painted a mural at Marvel’s New York offices, rather than the look they sport in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

“It was based on characters, the versions that … more or less stood the test of time”. Alex Ross said.

The artist added: “You know, whenever you have a new design for a particular character, it can often seem to overwhelm the company’s attention to push it first. And, you know, this includes a classic Fantastic Four or Namor look. Or, you know, some of these characters seem to never change, like Spider-Man. “

But he also explained the importance of comics for cinema:

“But everyone has some kind of change of clothes at some point, and I was trying to stay with: This is what has the… longevity and these are not necessarily reflective of the influence of what happens in the Cinematic Universe. from Marvel Studios, because these are two different worlds. There is the publishing world, which will always be the guiding light that will influence what happens in the cinema. But the cinematographic thing I don’t have to dictate what was, you know, what was the classic and timeless version of these things, and that’s what I tried to do “. Alex Ross concluded.

This is the Alex Ross mural at Marvel’s New York offices:

Marvel studios since it started with Hombre de Hierro (2008) has always tried to use well-known elements from the comics but has also adapted them to fit their shared history. Something that they will surely continue to do while releasing movies in the cinema or series in the Disney Plus streaming platform.