Alex Lynn takes Saturday’s pole at the London ePrix

. In his home event, the Mahindra rider made an immaculate qualification to conquer the first starting position after setting a time of 1: 23.245 in the decisive superpole., another of the drivers competing at home in the seventh round of Formula E. On a note of color, Sébastien Buemi finished third with the Nissan.after a difficult classification.

The rain in London during the morning left a qualifying session of great contrasts. The wet and slippery asphalt of much of the circuit gave way to a dry section around the ExCel building, as well as another dry area with artificial light inside the exhibition center. In this scenario and with no precipitation during the qualifying session, the Q1 drivers had everything to lose. For this reason, Edo Mortara’s fastest time in Q1 was surpassed by all the drivers in Q2. Lucas Di Grassi was thus at the head of the times table.

Heads and tails for BMW i Andretti, with second place for Jake Dennis and accident for Maximilian Günther.

With everything, the trend was repeated in Q3 due to the improvement of the track. Of course, it occurred with an incident in between, since Maximilian Günther had a touch against the barriers. With the German’s BMW stopped after breaking the front suspension, the red flags halted the session thus leading to a second round in Q3 itself. A second try where André Lotterer prevailed over Alex Lynn and Jake Dennis. Since Q4, Sébastien Buemi, Sérgio Sette Câmara and Norman Nato got the three remaining tickets for the final superpole, which left Lucas Di Grassi out of it.

A superpole in which Alex Lynn managed to be the fastest rider after signing a time of 1: 23.245 on his return. The Mahindra driver was 299 thousandths ahead of Jake Dennis, while Sébastien Buemi left almost four tenths with the poleman. Sérgio Sette Câmara finished in fourth position, while André Lotterer had to settle for fifth position despite being the fastest in the group stage standings. With a small mistake in one of the fast chicanes of the circuit, Norman Nato was sixth with the Mercedes of the Venturi team.

Out of the super pole and beyond the seventh place achieved by Lucas Di Grassi after staying at the gates of the final session, the also British Alex Sims took the eighth position ahead of Nyck de Vries and Joel Eriksson. Outside of the ‘top 10’ was Mitch Evans, although his position is much more favorable than that of the rest of the drivers fighting for the Formula E title. leader Sam Bird will start eighteenth, one place behind António Félix Da Costa. Things have gone even worse for a Robin Frijns who will start from 22nd place.

2020-21 Formula E London ePrix Ranking 1