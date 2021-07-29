since he made his debut in the premier class. Under the Red Bull umbrella, the reserve driver of the Austrian firm has startedin which he has already achieved a podium with one of the Ferrari 488 GT3 of the AF Corse team. Despite his good start to the season, returning to Formula 1 seems really difficult, so Alexander Albon begins to consider other options for the future. And within this scenario,

After two years in Formula 1 and without a clear path to return, Alex Albon believes that Formula E is a good way to continue his career. The Thai was already very close to competing in the electric category in 2019, to the point of having a contract with Nissan e.Dams. A link that Albon broke to return under the Red Bull umbrella, but that he would now be willing to try to recover with the aim of starting a career in Formula E. Although it is an interesting market option, Albon fights against several pilots who will not have a seat in the 2021-22 season.

The other great option for Alex Albon is the Indycar, among other things because of the good potential shown by the pilots who recently left Formula 1 and embarked on the American adventure. In the wake of the level that Romain Grosjean or the Swede Marcus Ericsson are showing, the Thai driver could land in a top-tier category with a highly competitive grid. But nevertheless, there are no rumors or information about possible conversations between Albon and the teams that have not closed their lineup for the 2022 season, all those that make up the championship grid except Chip Ganassi Racing.