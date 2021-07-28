Alert! They denounce loan apps for extortion and data theft

The Cyber ​​Police of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC), they already have more than 100 reports.

Just a week ago, on July 19, the Cyber ​​Police alerted the public about fraudulent advertisements published on social networks and newspapers that offer quick and easy loans.

“(…) personnel of the Cyber ​​Police Unit of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City, identified malicious advertising, apocryphal websites and newspaper advertisements that, taking advantage of the financial need of netizens, offer bogus immediate loans in order to defraud them.

(…) it was detected that to hook his victims, cybercriminals, pose as legally constituted financial entities and they request a deposit ranging from 700 to 1,200 pesos, in order to release a supposed credit and later they disappear from the web. ”

Now, Cyber ​​Police warns about mobile applications that offer credits, to steal data and then extrode in Mexico City.

How credit and extortion apps work

The Second Police Officer, Edmundo Daniel Silva Cruz of the SSC of Mexico City, explained that when users download the credit and loan applications, you have to authorize access to the contact list and the photo gallery, among other permissions.

After granting the loan, through the app, users receive a message indicating that there is a late payment and not to be paid, the user’s contacts will be notified and sensitive photos will be sent to them as well.

In other cases, it was not necessary to apply for or receive the loan, It was enough to download the application to receive extortion messages requesting money from users. The Cyber ​​Police of the SSC of Mexico City has a record of more than 100 reports of threats and extortion through loan and credit applications.

The applications registered by the SSC are:

– Pay

– Cash Box

– Money credit

– CashCash-cash credit loans

– Quick Loan Credit

– YumiCash-Credit Loans For Mexicans

The recommendation to avoid being a victim of data theft, threats and extortion through applications Loan and fake credit institutions on the internet are: first, confirm that the credit institution is legal and recognized; verify that the institution has physical facilities; and finally, do not download the applications.

For any questions or guidance, as well as in case of detecting suspicious events in cyberspace, the SSC Cyber ​​Police, makes available to the public the telephone number 55 5242 5100 ext. 5086, the email policia.cibernetica@ssc.cdmx.gob.mx or the official social media accounts @SSC_CDMX and @UCS_GCDMX.