Alert! New malware in Mexico can empty your account; so you can avoid it

Through a study, we share with you all the information about how the attack on mobile banking apps is carried out and how to avoid it.

MetabaseQ, the cybersecurity company based on the analysis and intelligent protection, revealed the results of the “Report on the threat Janeleiro.mx”During the panel“ Current Cyberthreats ”, with the aim of preventing future infections by malicious groups and raising awareness among organizations.

What is Janeleiro.mx, the latest malware that attacks mobile banking

MetabaseQ presented the results of its study on the presence of banking malware in MexicoDuring the panel, it was revealed that Mexico ranks second among the countries that register the most presence of malware attacks in Latin America. The top 5 countries with the most malware records banking in Latin America is led by Brazil, in second place Mexico, in third place Argentina, in fourth place Chile and in fifth place Peru.

This is important because Originally, the Janeleiro malware was identified in Brazil and migrated to Mexico with some peculiarities and to identify it it was called Janeleiro.mx. The most worrying thing about this banking malware is that it does not directly attack banking institutions, but directly affects mobile banking users through any device.

How Janeleiro.mx infection occurs and how to avoid the attack

During the exhibition of MetabaseQ on the panel, la startup with origin in Silicon Valley He pointed out that his strategy is to think like attackers in order to prevent infection. The result of the study of MetabaseQ pointed out that the Janeleiro.mx malware begins its attack through a fake form, sent by mail or message supposedly sent by the bank.

Accessing the form carries out the infection of the deviceThis allows the group of attackers behind Janeliro.mx to have access to all user activity. The attackers remain observing user activity until they use their credentials to access the mobile banking app on their device and then they get the data.

In addition, during the attack, when the user is identified as entering his bank’s application, the malware presents fake bank windows on the device to further steal data and access and empty the user’s bank account. To avoid infection with malware Janeleiro.mx, we must understand is that any port open to the internet is an open door to an attack, which means that no one is exempt.

The first thing we must take into account when using mobile banking, that is, the applications of our banks, is to do it from your own device on a private internet network, preferably your own. That is, we must guarantee the security of our internet connection to reduce the possibility of an infection with Janeleiro.mx

Secondly, avoid clicking on any link in the email or message even if the sender is the Bank, since we are not sure of being able to distinguish a false message. However, banks do not usually send links by mail or message and then request credentials. With this, we will reduce the possibility of infection of our device.

In conclusion, it is necessary to guarantee the security of our internet connection and to be in contact with the banking institution to identify reliable communication by our Bank.