Alejandro Agag, co-founder of Formula E, has analyzed the current situation of the electric contest as a preview of the start of the ‘Season Nine’. During his analysis, the Spanish executive has placed special emphasis on the recent movements of the German manufacturers that have left the championship. Audi and BMW are no longer directly part of the championship, while Mercedes EQ will also leave the series at the end of the 2021-22 season. Movement that Alejandro Agag does not understand very well, since Mercedes will offer a wide range of 100% electric cars in 2030 and they have been the winners of the ‘Season Eight’, a campaign in which Nyck de Vries and Mercedes EQ have been proclaimed as first world champions of Formula E.

Mercedes EQ’s exit from Formula E doesn’t have to be total, as Toto Wolff and Ian James are working to find private investors or a sale so the Brackley-based team can continue to compete in the electric series. All in all, the name of Mercedes will disappear from Formula E with the end of the ‘Gen2’ era, something that Alejandro Agag doesn’t quite understand: “It’s a move that just baffles me. To be honest, I can’t understand his decision. I just don’t understand it. They are selling more and more electric cars and aim to stop selling cars with combustion engines in the UK no later than 2030. Precisely because of these goals and because of their commercial strategy, their Formula One race. E is hard to fit in. “

In the official statement from Mercedes EQ in which it announced its exit from Formula E, the Stuttgart brand assured that it wanted to concentrate its activities in competition, giving top priority to Formula 1 as a championship in which technologies can also be developed and tested. sustainable for the future. An explanation that for Alejandro Agag is like talking about a last dance with current technology: “It is possible that their intention is focused on having something like the last dance with combustion engines. They want to enjoy the last years burning fuel and in 2030 back to electric racing. Maybe that’s it. Still, I can’t understand the decision, but in the end, it’s not a problem either, as we will have another manufacturer on board very soon. “