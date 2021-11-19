“The events that led to the firing of a loaded gun by Mr. Baldwin are not mere negligence,” warned the screenwriter’s attorney, Gloria Allred, at a news conference in Los Angeles.

“On the contrary, from our point of view, Mr. Baldwin chose to play Russian roulette when he operated a gun without having checked it and without the gunsmith having done it in his presence,” argues the lawyer.

“His behavior and that of the producers of Rust it was dangerous, “he says.

Also subject to the lawsuit are the deputy director, David Halls, who turned the gun over to Baldwin, saying it was harmless, and the set’s gunsmith, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, responsible for the weapons used by the team.

The 24-year-old has repeatedly claimed that she was unaware of the presence of live ammunition on set. This live bullet was in Baldwin’s revolver while he was rehearsing a scene, and it went through Hutchins’ body and wounded the film’s director, Joel Souza.

“Mr. Baldwin and the (other) seasoned professionals knew that the gun in question should never have been given to him by the deputy director,” but by the gunsmith, Allred said.

The actor “could therefore not trust any statement of the assistant director on the safety of the weapon,” he reproached.

Current safety regulations in the US film industry stipulate that the gunsmith must explicitly show the actor that the gun is safe and then hand it over directly to him.

“Mr. Baldwin knew that was the rule and that it was not followed. And he did not check the weapon himself,” added the attorney.

Last week, Serge Svetnoy, head of lighting for the film, present during the filming, also filed a complaint for “negligence” against the actor, the production and the gunsmith.