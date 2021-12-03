Alec Baldin claims "he never fired the gun on set"

Weeks have passed since Alec baldwin fired a loaded gun on the film set of Rust, and as a result of the above, the director of photography lost her life Halyna hutchins. As part of a new statement, the actor denies having pulled the trigger of the gun, and does not know how a real bullet arrived on the set.

Talking with ABC News, Baldwin stated the following:

“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger. Never. Someone put a real round in the gun, a bullet that didn’t even have to be on the property. I have no idea how it got there. “

This would be the first time Baldwin offers an interview after the accident on October 21, which is still under investigation by New Mexico authorities.

The statements of Baldwin suppose that the revolver colt gauge .Four. Five was accidentally shot on set, however, the question remains as to who may have put a real bullet into the property. Previously, it had been set to Dave Halls, an armory assistant for the film, as the one responsible for giving the loaded gun to Baldwin, but this does not necessarily mean that he was the one who put the real bullet.

Editor’s note: It seems that what happened on the set of Rust is actually much more complex than we thought. I mean, everyone has their own version of the story, but in general, everything Baldwin has said so far coincides with the statements of other members of the production who were present during the accident.

Via: IGN