Sometimes we tend to echo this kind of news that comes up with products that after being sold are found to be not recommended, have a defect or are causing accidents. For example, some time ago Ikea asked that household products be returned due to the risk of burns that existed with them.

It is clear that these kinds of ads are complicated for businesses as they can lead to a reputational crisis, but when a similar problem is discovered they must react in time to control it as much as possible. This time it was Aldi’s turn.

We have previously talked about Aldi, supermarket that is gaining presence in our country thanks to their important offers, but this time the news about them is not so positive.



Aldi has had to stop selling the giant spice grinder variety pizza, as reported in Seville newspaper. A product that apparently was selling normally.

In case you doubt if you have bought it, here is the image of the spice jar for you to check in your kitchen.

At Aldi they ask customers to return the giant pizza variety spice grinder. It is lot 125746 with a best before date of 10.02.2024.

The reason that has been shared is the breach of microbiological criteria. This refers to the acceptability of a product according to the presence, absence or quantity of microorganisms it contains. Although it has not been clarified in detail what the problem is.

In any case, to those who deliver the product the money will be refunded without any problem as the establishments of the well-known supermarket chain.