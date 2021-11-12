Alcatel adds two new tablets to its catalog of products conceived and designed for teens and younger members of the family. Find out all the details in this note!

Alcatel announced the arrival of reversals of its tablets that will feature new designs, upgrades and renewed features. The proposal comes in the form of two products designed for the youngest of the family: 7-inch Alcatel 1T and Alcatel Smart Kids. What most attracts the attention of these new devices come with extremely accessible prices taking into account their technical configurations.

The 7-inch Alcatel 1T It is a super lightweight and powerful tablet with an incredibly compact design. Its battery is 2580 mAh and provides up to 7 hours of continuous use and 430 hours of duration in stand by. It has an internal storage of 16GB, expandable via microSD to 128GB, and 1G RAM. The main chamber is 5MP and the front of 2MP and your operating system is Android 11 (Go Edition).

On the other hand, the Alcatel Smart Kids is a tablet designed for the youngest with a 7 inch display with a resolution of 1024 x 600 pixels, a RAM memory of 1GB and 32GB internal storage. This device aims to be children’s first contact with technology, it also comes with a protector included, it has a safe, durable cover, with soft and rounded corners. In addition, it has a folding rear stand so that the equipment can stand still and thus watch videos and enjoy educational games more comfortably.

Finally we have the Alcatel TKEE mini that has two speakers and two microphones that allow children a very natural interaction with Google Assistant. The equipment also comes with the platform Kidomi which has free educational content, apps and games. The most important thing is that the little ones will not be able to access the system configuration and neither install and / or uninstall applications. The Alcatel Smart Kids has an operating system Android 10 (Go Edition).

Both teams join the brand’s family of tablets: Alcatel 10 Wifi and Alcatel Smart 10 with keyboard. The tablets of Alcatel they are comfortable to transport and have parental controls. The user experience is extremely fluid, conserves data usage in all apps and improves autonomy. On the other hand, they have the function Eye care Effortless viewing, reduces blue light to prevent eyestrain and reduce the impact on sleep patterns.

The devices can already be obtained for an affordable price, on the one hand the 7-inch Alcatel 1T has a value of $ 13,299 and the Alcatel Smart Kids lde $ 19,999.

Share it with whoever you want