Alcatel 1L review: a super cheap entry smartphone with battery for all day

Alcatel continues to renew its product catalog and at Cultura Geek we put the Alcatel 1L to the test, an entry-level smartphone with Android 10 that provides good operation and autonomy for the whole day. Meet him here!

Alcatel, the manufacturer of mobile products, adds a new smartphone to its catalog in Argentina. This is the Alcatel 1L, an inexpensive entry-level device that provides battery for days, optimized performance thanks to Android 10 and a camera that defends itself in broad daylight, all for an extremely affordable price.

DESIGN AND DISPLAY

As always, let’s start with the design, with a 2.5D glass front, plastic edges and back with a simple, polished finish. In the back we can see a slight framework that gives a plus to the design, in the central part, closer to the upper edge is the fingerprint reader and we find an oval with two lenses that make up the main camera. Not a minor fact for you to take into account when you buy it, is that the equipment that is in the photo of the box is not the same that comes inside. This one has the most stretched lenses, and on the box it is seen without the text on the primary lens. It also does not have the texture of the photo on the back cover.

Something to always keep in mind when buying Alcatel equipment is that the models do not always have the same names all over the world, so in Argentina it may be the 1L, but in another country it may be called 1V or it may be almost the same equipment. with some differences.

Going back to the front, the Alcatel 1L has a 6.22-inch screen with a U-Notch that houses the front camera, but at the bottom we find a rather large border considering that we do not have physical buttons. With a size of 159.16 x 75.2 x 8.65mm, its body-screen ratio translates to 87.18 percent, give us a good experience when it comes to viewing content.

With a weight of 173 grams and the combination of plastic, the Alcatel 1L is very comfortable to grip. and luckily, being made of textured plastic, we will not have a fingerprint deposit thanks to its elegant finish in the form of a lattice of parallel diagonal lines.

In the box comes the slow charge charger, the USB to Micro USB cable (it does not have USB-C) and comes a saving transparent PVC sleeve to protect the equipment.

As for the screen, as we mentioned we have a 6.22-inch screen with a 6.22-inch HD + resolution with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. This may feel like little, but when you see the price you will understand why there are some concessions in the hardware.

We will have access to basic settings in terms of screen customization, but when viewing content we can do it in a clear way, with a good level of contrast, saturation and brightness.

Finally, as for the sides of this device, we have on the left side a button dedicated to the Google Assistant for quick access when setting an alarm, calling a contact or looking for an address. On the opposite side we will find the volume controls and below the on / off button. At the top is the 3.5mm Jack connector (which still maintains it) and at the bottom we will find a speaker, a main microphone and a micro USB connector.

At a general level, the equipment has a simple and discreet design, but at the same time functional. We will not have problems when it comes to taking the Alcatel 1L with one hand and it will be extremely comfortable for us. The level of brightness and fluidity of the screen is attractive enough to be able to spend hours in front of it watching our favorite series or videos on YouTube.

PERFORMANCE AND AUTONOMY

Moving on to the Alcatel 1L engine we have an Octa-Core Mediatek processor up to 1.6GHz accompanied by a memory of 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, expandable via microSD card up to 128GB. As for the operating system, we will have access to Android 10 and a 4000mAh battery.

This is where you have to know what you are buying your equipment for. If you want something cheap, without having to squeeze the hardware this team is in the right range. Now if we are going to require gaming or storage, this equipment is not for you.

Although the Alcatel 1L is a good economic option, it will not give us access to games such as Call of Duty Mobile, Pokémon or Wild Rift, or large games that need powerful hardware to support graphic processing. However, this does not mean that we will not be able to relax from our workday or enjoy an occasional game such as Candy Crush, Home Design and the like.

Secondly, considering that we are facing an entry range with modest specifications it defends itself quite a bit when it comes to daily use. This device maintains fluidity at all times whether we open an application or move from one app to the other. During daily use, moments of slowness are not noticed, the response times are fast enough, of course, all this taking into account the characteristics of the equipment.

This new Alcatel smartphone is equipped with a Face Key and a fingerprint sensor located on the back. In both cases we will have an optimal response level and we will be able to unlock the equipment without any noticeable delay, although the fingerprint sensor wins the race in terms of unlocking speed.

Regarding autonomy, this device has a 4000 mAh battery with micro USB charging, reaching 100 percent of the charge takes about 3 hours. Regarding the battery performance of the Alcatel 1L an amazing average of 30 hours with moderate use, including social networks, GPS, bluetooth and instant messaging.

On the other hand, if our use is more intense, that is, we start to use an occasional game, more instant messaging, social networks and GPS, the average autonomy will be 24 hours. Undoubtedly with this device we will not have to worry about carrying the charger with us since a charge can provide us with a whole day of battery, whether we are addicted to the cell phone or we maintain an average use. Of course, the team does not have NFC, something that can be decisive for many users.

CHAMBERS

The last section of this Alcatel 1L review is the cameras. This device has a main camera composed of two lenses, a 13MP wide lens with automatic and fixed focus, with an aperture of 2.2, a pixel size of 1.12 μm and another 2MP lens with fixed focus, aperture of F2.4, a pixel size 1.75 μm. Of course we will have functions such as scene detection with artificial intelligence, bokeh, facial beautification, HDR, night shot, panoramic and photographic filters in real time. We will also have the possibility to record video in 1080P at 30fps.

As for the front camera we will have a modest 5MP lens with Fixed focus, LCD flash, an aperture of F2.2 and a pixel size of 1.12μm. Of course, with this camera we will also have a photography mode such as bokeh effect, face beautification, night mode, HDR, photographic filters in real time and we can record video in 1080P @ 30fps.

Regarding the operation of both cameras, let’s first start with the selfie, we have modest specifications, in broad daylight we can obtain good results but with some patience when shutting. Of course it is functional when making video calls. However, in low-light environments or at night, the results will not be pleasant as noise will be present and the focus and shutter times will be much longer.

Finally, the main camera will allow us, like the selfie camera, to obtain very good images when shutting. The response times are very good in scenes with good lighting, the photographs that we will obtain will be well balanced between sharpness, contrast and saturation, although the exposure will depend on where we position ourselves at the time of shutter.

On the other hand, in low light situations if we find ourselves that we will have to put more patience when focusing, but considering the specifications it remains within an acceptable range, perhaps with a little less sharpness unlike how they would look if they were. in full sunlight.

Finally, regarding the shutter at night, although we can use the night mode, the reality is that we will not notice big differences if we do not use it, perhaps we will have a little more exposure but unfortunately the noise will be present. Although we can shutter in areas with artificial lighting, it will be to save a memory and we do not expect the best result.

As we have been telling you in almost all aspects of the team, it is modest, but it does not disappoint. The same goes for photography. For its price, it meets what it would have to grant as a result.

CONCLUSION

The Alcatel 1L is a simple device, with modest specifications and surprises us at the autonomy and performance level. This device is ideal for those looking for something with basic functions and with the necessary camera to shutter the odd image, so it is ideal for the little ones or for those who need the essentials without going over to the gamer side. The best of all is that the value of these smartphones is $ 16,999 Argentine pesos, thus having an excellent value for money.

