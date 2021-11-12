

Nov 12, 2021 at 11:42 am CET



Carlos Alcaraz seems willing to put the icing on his magnificent season conquering the Next ATP Finals that take place in Milan. The Murcian has only given up one set in this peculiar tournament played by the eight best players of the season under 21 years of age.

Alcaraz reaches the semifinals of the tournament after beating Norwegian Rune by 3 sets to 0 on the first day, and the American Nakashima on the second. On the third and last day played this past Wednesday, the Spanish beat Argentine Cerundolo by (4-0 / 4-1 / 2-4 / 4-3).

The one from El Palmar joins the only two players who so far had given up just one set in the group stage of these Next ATP Finals. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex De Minaur did it in the 2018 edition, in which both met in a final that the Greek won.

The Argentine Báez, rival in the semifinals

The surprise of the tournament, the Argentine Sebastián Báez, who has left out the French Gaston and the Italian Musetti, will be Alcaraz’s rival in the semifinals this Friday. Báez, who arrived in Milan as the theoretical weakest rival in his group, has crept in as second in the group and will not stop in his eagerness to surprise the favorites.

Before Carlos Alcaraz’s match against Sebastián Báez, the another semifinal that faces Sebastián Korda and Brandon Nakashima, starting at 7:00 p.m..