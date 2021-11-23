MotoGP has closed its 2021 season and with the IRTA Jerez test it has already set its eyes on 2022. In the case of Marc Márquez, he was neither in the last two appointments of the year nor in the test session at the Andalusian track. The Honda rider suffered a fall in training that caused an episode of diplopia. # 93 continues to recover and Alberto Puig, director of the Repsol Honda Team, gave a last update on the health of his rider. For the moment, the premise is to let the weeks go by until Christmas, at which point Marc will undergo further medical examinations.

About, Alberto Puig He has indicated: «The important thing is how Marc is doing. He is more or less the same as the situation he had in Portimao and Valencia. You need some time to rest, recover, and see if the area around your eye is deflated. Then we will assess. Christmas checkup, decisions later. Then we will see what the situation is and decisions will be made based on the possibilities we have. I’m not happy not to have Márquez here in Jerez, but we understand that what he needs is to rest. We have to be patient with the situation».

Meanwhile, work on the new Honda RC213V continues, although Puig assures that it is far from ready: «It is difficult to answer what stage of the motorcycle’s development we are in. After a test like the one in Jerez, you have to collect all the information. We try to understand what is best for our riders based on the different chassis and engine configurations. We are still far from ready, but we had a crucial test here in Jerez. Within the complicated situation that Marc’s absence draws, we are obtaining good information. The conclusions are positive because we have found a direction in which to continue the work».