How was your arrival at Narcos Mexico?

Through a test. They are like quite secret, so all the characters and all of that is a process a little longer. I did tests and scenes that did not even belong to the Mayo and on the days of that they spoke to me and told me that they wanted me in the series and that the character was the Mayo.

Now you are the Mayo Zambada, but you were already a time Chema Venegas, a character slightly reinterpreted from reality in The Lord of the heavens…

Yes, the truth is that I do not even consider Chema Venegas as something historical. Although one has to take certain licenses within fiction to reach the public and maintain a rhythm and so on, Narcos it is the closest thing to reality, and Chema Venegas is a completely fictional character for me. In my head it never belonged to reality. It is based on absolutely nothing, it is completely fictional. The way that series is done has nothing to do with what we do in Narcos Mexico.

In the case of Narcos you are interpreting “El Mayo” Zambada, a legend of the narcoculture. We all have an idea of ​​what he is or what he should be, but in the end he is also a super mysterious and elusive character. Practically the only certain thing that we know about him as a person comes from the only interview he has given . How do you work this type of character?

That works in your favor and against you. Shortly before I was given the character, there was not much information about the Mayo. There was Julio Scherer’s interview for Proceso magazine, a couple of photos, a couple of news items. You could read a couple of things about her children, especially, and after that Anabel Hernández took out the book The traitor, which is a bit the equivalent of what it was The lords of the narco, with the image of Chapo. It was a very enlightening book because it was told by the voice of Ismael Zambada’s son, the lawyers, then they already said much more about the personality and the type of person he is. After that, one also has to make certain decisions as an actor which are, which are the personal ones, the creative part. You can know many things about a historical character, you can have all the information you want, but that information is not going to portray him in everyday life. He is not going to tell you what his mannerisms were, his presence, his way of walking, his way of doing many things that luckily are left to the actor’s imagination. The way I like to work is to study it completely and then forget that it is a real person and focus on that it is a character that I have to give life to, a character with whom I have to create a character. like any other, but having already learned certain things.

And how do you create that everyday life of the character?

There are many ways to go about creating a character. In this case, I was lucky that I had entered a series that already had several seasons – this is the third in Mexico and in addition to that there were three in Colombia – so from the outset there is already a pre-established tone and a way of approaching the situations. , action and non-action. There it is your turn to join a form of work. After is try to understand. The actor’s work is a lot of psychology and philosophy, so trying to understand how a person lives –we are going to take away his profession– in the Sierra de Sinaloa in the nineties. And then you start to have elements in the series, in the scripts, which are your situations, and in those situations is where you make the character. It becomes something extremely fluid because once you understand what character you have, what type of music he listens, how he walks, what he thinks, what his goal is in the short, medium and long term, you navigate through the situations of the series within your character.

What was your biggest challenge in this performance?

There were several. One is on the artistic side: the accent. Trying to make an accent, yes, of a specific region, but in a certain way unique within the series. There is also a very interesting thing about accents: it is very rare when you see a series, a movie or something like that that has a specific accent. If people spoke the way they actually speak in the place, you would stun the audience because it is all the time. You have to do prior vocal work to be comfortable. You work it on your texts, but apart you have to have it integrated so that in any improvisation you have it clear.

The second challenge has to do with something that I can’t go much deeper into because it would spoil you, but it has to do with the fact that today we know who “El Mayo” Zambada is today. We know his place, but in the series, what I am interpreting is thirty years ago, it is the presentation of the character in the series. So how do you manage to give some mystery to a character whose future we all already know? It is interesting to be able to turn your character into something a little indecipherable when we all know what his destiny is. It is a bit like in Titanic. We all knew the Titanic was going to sink, but seeing what happens in between is the interesting thing.