Alberto Fernández spoke again about the possibility of being a candidate in 2023 and going for reelection, but, as in the act for the Day of Militancy on November 17, he asked that the Peronist nominations be settled in a STEP: “What I’m going to work for is the same as 2019: to be united and that we present the most competitive formula to win. And do it democratically with citizen participation in a STEP. If it gives, I go and if it works, I go, but I will not prioritize my interest but that of the Front ”.

The expression came after being consulted about a possible formula with Cristina Kirchner: “We with Cristina, with Sergio, with all those who are part of the Frente de We all understood that divided we make things easier for the right wing and that the right wing is merciless and hurts Argentine society a lot when it governs. The other day they wanted us to please be able to treat Personal Assets so as not to get money from those who have the most: that is Let’s change ”.

The idea about a possible candidacy in 2023 was slipped by the President on Sunday during an interview with Jorge Fontevecchia: “If the conditions are right, yes. I will do everything possible so that our political force continues to govern ”.

Cristina Kirchner and Alberto Fernández won the 2019 elections in the first round

In that same dialogue, the president spoke about his relationship with Cristina Kirchner and the comparison between the two governments: “I have no leadership, the last political boss I met is called Nestor Kirchner, I never had a political boss again. (With CFK) We are fellow travelers in a very complex scenario. I was not, I am and will not be subjected to Cristina ”.

And he sentenced: “The world in which Cristina ruled is different from the one in which I am, her experiences are of little use to me in many cases.”

Now, in dialogue with IP News, Fernández insisted with his concepts but also made reference to the importance of reaching an agreement with the IMF: “The wish that we can agree as soon as possible is like that but not agree on anything, but what is best for us as a country.”

To do so, he recalled the time when he renegotiated the debt in the government of Néstor Kirchner: “The IMF came with the usual recipes: raise rates, which we refuse, privatize public banks, we also said no, and we demanded that they take the money destined for public works as an investment and not as an expense. In that Lula accompanied us with the agreement in Copacabana. So we signed the Stand-by for 3 years with a man I always remember and at that time he held the position of Kristalina: Köhler, later President of Germany. He was a more political man ”.

The last dialogue between the President and the head of the IMF

“I told him that we know Argentina better and that they let us do things because it would be better for them. I told him to trust him, he held out his hand and said ‘ok’. He accepted all three from me. It was an operation made by Lavagna, I closed details of the end. That agreement paid off because two years later we paid him everything. We were right. This story was told three times to Kristalina and told her to trust her. It is what we are trying ”continued the president.

And he completed: “We want to have our own program of growth and development and not of adjustment. Today we have people mired in poverty and we wanted us to be able to guarantee that the agreement does not put us off, that it allows us to continue growing ”.

Regarding the end, Fernández affirmed that the defeat in the Budget debate in the Chamber of Deputies did not hinder the negotiation: “I spoke with Kristalina and we were both astonished. It is very striking that those who rejected the budget generated the debt. They have created a huge problem and they don’t even let us have a budget. I explained to Kristalina how we could function without a budget and she agreed. He suggested to me that from the 23rd until the end of the year the IMF is closed, so we will return in January to try to move forward ”.

