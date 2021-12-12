Alberto del Rio was declared innocent after complaints of violence and sexual assault by his former partner. (Photo: twitter / @PrideOfMexico)

A year and a half ago, the career of the Mexican wrestler Alberto del Rio was involved in controversy after being accused of physical violence and sexual assault by her ex-partner, Reyna Quintero. After months of research, the Honorable Texas Court System ruled that Del Rio was innocent. In fact, the same complainant stated that she lied in her accusations, however, the process reached a resolution only on December 10, 2021.

When the complaint proceeded, The boss he was arrested and released shortly thereafter while the situation was investigated. This caused the fighter to move away from the ring during the entire time that his case lasted. Before the news of his innocence, the native of San Luis Potosí was happy on social networks, sharing a message with a brief quote from the judicial system.

“San Antonio, Texas: Hereby we want to inform that as of today, December 10, 2021, the Honorable Judicial System of the state of Texas has officially released from all charges (dismissed) Mr. Alberto Rodríguez, known in the wrestling and contact sports industry as Alberto Del Río or Alberto The boss. In this way, Mr. Rodríguez is officially exonerated of ALL the charges against him “, wrote the fighter in his account of Twitter.

Alberto del Rio has been the maximum champion of the WWE. (PHOTO: FRANCISCO GUASCO / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

The Potosino showed his gratitude to all those involved in the judicial process he went through. “We want to thank the Texas judicial system, the laws of the United States, the Rodríguez family, Mr. Rodríguez’s legal team, his friends and Lucha Libre Online for always supporting him in this process. It was a long process, but in the end, the truth came out, “he said.

Similarly, he celebrated that his return to the ring is very close: “There is nothing that makes you more excited than being reunited with the ring that you fell in love with for the first time when you were just a child.. Because of this, we confirm that Señor Rodríguez will be restarting his career in the wrestling and contact sports industry. Thank you all for your attention”.

Since 2016, Alberto del Río has been fighting in the independent scene of the wrestling. There has even been speculation about his possible retirement, however, at 44 years old, the fighter considered as The Heritage of Excellence, has shown all the intentions of returning to the strung, both in wrestling, as in mixed martial arts, a contact sport that he also practices.

Alberto del Rio, also known as El Patron, has been top AAA champion on one occasion. (Photo: twitter / @ prideofmexico)

In fact, there is already a date for his return to the fight scene. It will be next December 18, In Puerto Rico. For that next engagement, Del Río will face El Cuervo de Puerto Rico for his WOWT championship at the Coliseo Dolores “Toyita” Martínez de Juana Díaz. His chance to return to the professional scene with a fight that could lead to another championship in his illustrious career.

It is worth remembering that The boss He is the most successful Mexican on the international wrestling scene (King Mysterio is an American with Mexican descent). Inside the wrestler’s showcases, appear two world heavyweight championships of the Wwe and two top championships from the same company. Similarly, it has achieved the highest recognition in the AAA and in the CMLL.

For now, the fighter has celebrated that the court will rule in his favor. “In the end the truth always comes to light,” he said in a video that he also posted on his Twitter account.

