This Christmas, Prince Albert of Monaco and his children will visit Charlene, who has been in a specialized establishment on the outskirts of Monaco for several weeks, in a place kept secret, due to the health problems that she has been dragging on since May, and from which it will still take “months” to recover, the Monegasque princely palace said in a statement on Thursday.

In September, the princess was admitted to a hospital in South Africa to receive treatment for an ear, nose and throat infection that led to fainting. Although he returned to Monaco at the beginning of November, shortly after he left for an unknown destination. The official explanation given is that his state of fatigue did not allow him to meet his official obligations.

“Princess Charlene’s convalescence continues in a satisfactory and encouraging way, although her recovery should still take a few months”, explains this press release, specifying that her husband, Prince Albert II, and their children will visit her for Christmas.

“As soon as she recovers her health, it will be a great pleasure that the princess once again shares moments of conviviality with the Monegasques,” added the palace, asking that during this period the private life of the couple and their children be respected.

Princess Charlene returned to Monaco on November 8 after a long stay in South Africa, the country where she grew up and of which she has nationality. The 43-year-old wife of Prince Albert of Monaco underwent an operation under general anesthesia in early October, the latest in a series of decided interventions following an ear, nose, and throat infection.

On November 8, after six months in her native South Africa – suffering from a serious infection in the ears, nose and larynx that forced her to undergo surgery on three occasions – Charlene from Monaco voluntarily entered a health center .

It was Alberto de Mónaco himself who claimed that it was a “temporary abandonment of public life” after which he asked for respect for his wife’s privacy, ensuring that what he most needed at this time is “tranquility and rest.”

The Royal House revealed in mid-November that he was undergoing medical treatment abroad, after his absence from two events where he was scheduled to attend. “A period of calm and rest is necessary for the princess to recover her health”, so that she can recover from “a period of profound general fatigue” after a “very complex medical treatment (…) in recent months” the palace noted in a press release on Nov. 16.

Former Olympic swimmer, Charlene Lynette Wittstock, born in 1978 in Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), married Prince Albert II of Monaco in 2011. The ten years of this marriage could not be celebrated in July in the Principality due to Charlene’s absence . Albert is the son of Prince Rainier III and American star Grace Kelly.

The marriage has twins Jacques and Gabrielle, born on December 10, 2014.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

