Marbella Design 2021 is over. AND the Ocean suite, designed by the interior designer Alberto Aranda has won the Grand Prize of the jury for the Best Interior Design Project of the awards given at this interior design fair.

The jury, made up of the interior designers Erico Navazo and Pepe Leal, the architect Paloma Gomez Marin and the journalists Enric Pastor and Ana Barreales, has valued that it is a “functional and real space adapted to the human scale ”.

A large window open to the bottom of the sea





This suite has been designed by the Jaen interior designer to Porcelanite Two. The space is a large multifunctional, elegant and contemporary suite that includes a bedroom, a work area and a large bathroom, with a huge bathtub like a pool and a circular jungle shower.





As if we were inside a gigantic fish tank, Alberto Aranda has played with the different shades of the blue of the oceans: cobalt blue, indigo, petroleum … in combination with the colors of sand, rocks, algae and living things that exist in the deep sea.





In the bedroom, a comfortable bed stands out with a headboard upholstered in supernatural white by Mobilfresno, resting on a carpet in different shades of blue.

Behind her, a large window opens onto the seabed, as if we were on board a submarine with huge windows. The rear wall has been covered with a wallpaper, Deep Ocean by Coordinated, where different varieties of fish appear, such as a beautiful puffer fish. To enhance the “window effect” this large mural has been framed with backlit wooden paneling with rounded corners.









The bathing area is open, and in this area, a bathtub stands out as a natural pool that emerged from the ocean itself. For this, the texture of porcelain stoneware (PorcelaniteDos), which goes perfectly with this marine aesthetic. On the wall, several decorative pieces in the shape of a fish emphasize the feeling of being at sea. In a more intimate area there is a circular shower.





The sink area has been worked with a countertop made of the same porcelain stoneware as the bathtub, above it a mirror framed with black geometric moldings. The furniture provides a special elegance thanks to an intense blue in combination with golden lines.

More information | Alberto aranda

Photographs | Paloma pacheco

