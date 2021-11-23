

11/23/2021 On at 10:42 CET



After many negotiations, Albert Llovera He already has the ‘green light’ to contest the next edition of the Dakar Rally and at the end of December he will travel to Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) to pass the protocol, but increasingly demanding, the administrative and technical verification process.

The Andorran driver and the owner of the Czech team Fesh Fesh, Tomas Vratny, already collaborated during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, in the Bonver Dakar Project. After a season in which they did not coincide in the same structure, they meet again in a similar project although with completely different logistics.

The Czech team will be made up of four trucks: The Ford Cargo 4×4 Evo 1 will be driven by Tomas Vratny himself. The Iveco Powestar 4X4 will be the unit in which Albert Llovera will be behind the wheel. The Tatra Jamel 1 It will have a 100% Lithuanian crew, with a charismatic pilot in the world of raids, Vaidotas Zala, behind the wheel of the vehicle. A fourth vehicle, Tatra 815 “Puma & rdquor ;, piloted by Slovak businessman Radovan Kazarla It will compete in the Saudi Arabian test, registered in the classics category (Dakar Classic), intended for vehicles manufactured before 2009.

Marc Torres repeats alongside Albert Llovera

In the next edition of the Dakar Will rain will be at the wheel of an Iveco truck from the Ostrava team (Czech Republic) and will be accompanied by Jorge Salvador as navigator co-pilot while Marc torres It will be the mechanical co-pilot. In attendance waiting for the Andorran pilot will be the osteopath Jordi Zaragoza, which takes care of your recovery after the stages.

As for the mechanics, it should be noted as characteristics that the Italian brand truck is equipped with a 13-liter IVECO Cursor engine, with a power of 1000 hp and a torque of 5000 Nm. Guidosimplex manual acceleration and brake controls have also been installed on this IVECO that Llovera will drive, as well as an Allison six-speed automatic transmission.

The Dakar will once again focus the attention of the fans

Llovera has successfully passed the first step, completing the budget to be on the starting podium in Ha’il on January 2. From this moment on, the Bárymont group rider will focus 100% on his physical preparation, a preparation that began months ago with his trusted coach Miguel A. Rodellar, in addition to taking advantage of all the opportunities that arise to start a rapid adaptation process with your new navigator, Jorge Salvador.

We will be in the Dakar 2022 with this “device & rdquor; 💪🏽💪🏽 We have worked and these last 3 months I did not even know where I woke up because of dreaming, I dreamed and I dreamed because I trust with what I do and in those around me” In sports, as in life, there are no limits when you believe in yourself & rdquor ;. pic.twitter.com/iNZqyfa0Tj – Albert Llovera (@albertllovera) November 23, 2021

Despite the Bureaucratic problems that the FESH FESH team had to overcome, upon entering Moroccan territory, Will rainTogether with their teammates, they were able to do a test before the logistics began their journey to the port of Marseille, where the first administrative and technical checks will be carried out before embarking the vehicles to the port of Jedddah (Saudi Arabia). . At the end of his stay in the Erg-Chebbi, the Iveco Powerstar pilot did not hesitate to state that: “The first sensations are excellent in every way. ” After a year of absence, Will rain is looking forward to returning to Saudi Arabia: “Without a doubt, it is a raid in which, despite its toughness, I find myself very comfortable. I am optimistic and I am looking forward to starting to work with the team on the set-up to avoid surprises in the race. “