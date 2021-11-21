Alaska is a lagging state when it comes to electric car adoption. Up to now? 2 events can serve to increase the use of electrical mechanics.

The electric car is very efficient in certain situations, but the truth is that it requires climatic conditions located in a temperature range in order to offer its maximum qualities. They know this in areas where see mercury below 0 degrees is the general trend. Something similar happens with high temperatures, from 40 degrees Celsius upwards, where it is very possible that many fewer electric cars are seen on the road.

After all, margins of tens of percentage of autonomy are lost if the batteries are used at inappropriate temperatures, so the use of the electric car does not seem very advisable. This raises a question. Could areas like Alaska be a benchmark in sustainable mobility? This, until a few months ago, seemed like something impossible to think about. However, it has been possible to verify how not depending on fossil fuels is possible.

Several are the events that have taken place in recent days serve to explain the convenience of using electrical mechanics in areas with Alaska weather conditions. The electric vehicle, also in these peculiar areas, can make sense. Even more so when companies of the quality of Tesla are satisfied with expanding their business in this State. This is just what has happened recently through the firm’s cargo network.

The arrival of a purely electric school bus is another event that has also had an impact. It is striking to see how such a vehicle can make sense in this industry. It remains to be seen what will happen in the coldest months of the year, but everything suggests that it will continue to play its role over the next few years. Your key to success is to achieve differential performance in terms of usability.

Let’s see, therefore, what these 2 advances mean for this State, why this policy can serve as an example for many other areas with similar situations in terms of meteorology and, of course, to what extent we are faced with an innovation with the potential for improvement in the coming years.

Tesla finally installs chargers from the Supercharger network in Alaska

Until this moment, all were reluctance in terms of the installation of chargers. The low demand, coupled with the low performance of batteries when exposed to low temperatures, has caused us to find ourselves with a not very optimistic scenario. This has recently changed through the first station installed in Soldotna, about 150 miles from Anchorage. Anchorage is the largest population center, so it will cover distances to connect with other States.

It is, therefore, a very strategic decision. Its location is perfect to be able to connect long distances, which hardly could have been covered by this type of vehicle. It is, therefore, a decision that will make it possible to establish a direct connection with larger population centers. Thanks to this proposal, Tesla already has at least one charger in all the States that make up the United States. It has cost, but there is the result.

Tesla is the automaker and, well, company overall with the largest number of chargers available to the public. There are already more than 30,000 jobs, a unit that will only grow over the next few years. In addition, this measure coincides with the company’s plans to start extend its use for non-firm automobiles. We are, therefore, before a unique moment in terms of the expansion of the electric car.

Alaska’s first electric bus is now a reality

Have you ever seen America’s classic electric student buses? Without a doubt, it is a hallmark of the American country. Well, there are already electrical options. Now, curiously, one of these units without polluting emissions has started operations in the State of Alaska. It is a decision that can mark a before and after due to the environmental connotations that this decision has.

Among the qualities that should be highlighted in this means of transport, the presence of a cabin that is capable of maintain a temperature of about 7 degrees Celsius. It may seem very small, yes, but it may be 20 degrees below zero outside. This is mainly due to the inclusion of an efficient heating system.

On the other hand, the batteries included in this bus have a much more prominent interior reinforcement. In this way, improving the heating of the batteries and, above all, maintaining their temperature, is something simpler. For the moment, its operation is assured for the next few months. We will have to wait if the qualities are maintained or if, on the contrary, this alternative does not manage to offer its maximum performance when it is colder outside.

