Enjoy again with a true cult classic and one of the best video games in Xbox history: Alan Wake. But this time totally remastered with next-generation graphics (at 4K on Xbox Series X) and great fluidity thanks to its 60 fps.

Take on the role of the famous writer and novelist Alan Wake and relive his story trying to unravel the mystery of his wife’s disappearance while on vacation in the fictional town of Bright Falls. During his search, he discovers that the events of his last novel (which he cannot remember writing) begin to come to life.

