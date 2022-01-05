He spent many months in intense rumors, the long-awaited remaster of Alan Wake was slow to announce himself in front of a community that was waiting impatiently for his arrival, to commemorate one of the good titles that the Xbox 360 generation left us. Now, for all those who are already enjoying this version, Alan Wake Remastered adds Auto HDR support to Xbox Series X | S, looking much better.

Through its official website, Remedy has detailed the update that has been made to Alan Wake Remastered, whose main novelty (outside of the typical fixes and performance improvements, is the inclusion of the expected automatic HDR. This long-awaited function completely improves the experience of Xbox Series users X | S, since it is enhances the brightness and colors of the game, looking much more saturated with a higher contrast level.

Alan Wake Remastered Adds Auto HDR Support on Xbox Series X | S

Jointly, Remedy It has also worked and improved to the Xbox One version, fixing audio lag in cutscenes and screen tearing. Undoubtedly, improvements that do nothing more than continue polishing the remaster that, now, looks much better with the new HDR. You can see the full update notes below:

Performance:

Improved title stability.

Progression:

Fixed the bug where in Episode 2 players could not complete the objective “Reach the top of the mill” due to the elevator going through the stairs.

Sound:

Fixed audio lag that was present in some cutscenes (Xbox One).

Fixed rare issue where cut-scene audio would play in mono.

Image:

Added support for Auto HDR (Xbox Series X | S).

Screen tear mitigated (Xbox One).

General visual performance fixes.

User interface:

Improved the resolution of the game icon (PC). Now it is more beautiful.

