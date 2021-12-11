Alan Wake 2 will have no direct connection to the first game

The Game Awards 2021 surprised us with the reveal trailer for Alan Wake 2, a sequel that fans have been asking for for years. Remedy Entertainment revealed that, unlike the first game, this would be an adventure of survival horror, which will not have direct connection with the events of the original title.

Upon its revelation, Sam lake, creative director of Remedy Entertainment, shared an extensive post on the PlayStation Blog, where he confirmed that it will not be necessary to have played the first Alan Wake to understand the history of the second. However, he did mention that Alan Wake 2 It will “add a little more context” to the story of the first game. Unlike Max payne, another popular series of Remedy, the study had already thought of a sequel when conceptualizing Alan Wake.

In accordance with Lake, the first game was an action game with horror elements within it, while Alan Wake 2 it will already be an adventure completely immersed in the genre of survival horror. Lake he mentions that “his story will really connect with his gameplay”, and he will tell us a mystery with multiple layers of depth.

Alan Wake 2 comes to PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC sometime in 2023.

Editor’s note: On the one hand, I understand the decision that Remedy will choose to try to tell a story alone, because despite its remaster, not everyone had the opportunity to play the first Alan Wake. Hopefully this sequel delivers and fans are not disappointed.

Via: PlayStation Blog