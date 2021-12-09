Alan Wake 2 To Be Announced During The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards 2021 will be taking place tomorrow, and according to Geoff keighley, “We will have a couple of very, very important announcements.” Well apparently, one of those ads could be the sequel to Alan Wake.

According to Youtuber NateTheHate, Alan Wake 2 It would be presented during the ceremony this Thursday, and in fact, that is why the remaster of the first game was released this year:

Alan Wake 2 will be present at The Game Awards. The release of Alan Wake Remastered was not a simple occurrence. They wanted to introduce the franchise to fans because they intend to announce the sequel at The Game Awards and make that into one of the biggest headlines at the event, and get people excited about Alan Wake’s future. “

Previously, another insider suggested the exact same thing, so we already have two people with the same information. As far as is known, Remedy and Epic games are collaborating on a “AAA development project,” so the idea of Alan Wake 2 It doesn’t sound like something that far-fetched.

The Game Awards 2021 It will start this Thursday, December 9 at 7pm Central Mexico time.

Editor’s note: It certainly would make sense for Remedy to want to give the Alan Wake franchise more exposure with the remaster, and later close out the year with the announcement of its sequel. The good news is that there is only one day left to have the official answer.

Via: Nate the hate