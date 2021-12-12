Alan Wake 2 is coming in 2023 and will expand the "Remedy Shared Universe"

Remedy Entertainment announced Alan Wake 2, a sequel that, according to Sam Lake, was planned more than a decade ago.

Among the surprises that he left us The Game Awards 2021, the most important awards event in the world of videogames, is the announcement of Alan Wake 2, the sequel to a classic by Remedy Entertainment, which received a remastering a few months ago for consoles and PC.

The Alan Wake sequel was planned ahead of its release, according to Sam Lake

With a short teaser trailer, the first (and best) details came from the hand of Sam lake, creative director at Remedy Entertainment, who said through the PlayStation blog that “Alan Wake was the first Remedy game where we planned a sequel while working on the first game.”, a statement that is surprising considering the years that have passed since the arrival of Alan Wake (May 2010).

The creative mentions that, throughout these years, the team of Remedy worked on multiple concepts of Alan Wake 2 that they looked for the green light of some publisher. “We never lost hope. On the contrary, we became more determined as the years went by. Each version of the concept felt better than the last. “

How will the story of the famous writer continue?

The story will continue exactly at the end of the first installment. “When we left Alan Wake in a supernatural nightmare dimension of the Dark Place at the end of the game, it seemed like an appropriate ending to our horror story, but it was also a great tension point for what would follow.” He said Sam lake. “Alan Wake is about the laws of drama, and we knew that for the story to continue, for Alan Wake to survive, it would have to take a lot of work. What we did not know is that it would also take a lot of work for us at Remedy ”.

One of the most interesting steps you took Remedy was Remedy’s Connected Universe with Control Y Alan Wake via the DLC of AWE. This helped players gain clues about the life of the protagonist of Alan Wake Y “About what is coming.”

Alan Wake 2 will be launched in 2023 with the publication of Epic Games Publishing, and for those who have doubts, Sam lake clarify that “You don’t have to play our previous games to fully enjoy Alan Wake 2.”

