The development of Alan Wake 2 is an open secret within the video game industry. And it is that after the launch of the Awe DLC for Control (which links both universes) and the premiere of the remastering of the first installment, the return of the novelist seems more than real. In that sense, we have now learned that Alan Wake 2 could be featured at the Game Awards 2021, according to a rumor dropped by the journalist Jeff grubb on the YouTube show Nathe the Hate. Without too many half measures, Grubb pointed out that the sequel to the acclaimed video game from Remedy Entertainment could be part of the show that Geoff Keighley organizes to celebrate the awards for the best video games of each year.

In fact, Nate the Hate himself also joined Grubb’s words and confirmed that Epic Games and Remedy they would advertise it to build excitement around a franchise that many considered to be on the back burner just a few years ago. An announcement of these characteristics cannot be ruled out at all, as Keighley himself commented a few hours ago that during the The Game Awards 2021 gala there would be four or five ads on the scale of Elden Ring, the next video game from From Software, an acclaimed Japanese studio responsible for sagas such as Dark Souls, Sekiro or Bloodborne.

Xbox dominates nominations for the Game Awards 2021

Although it is more than evident that we will not be certain of something like this until the awards ceremony begins, it seems that The Game Awards 2021 is loaded with surprises that video game fans will be looking forward to seeing, as well as musical performances by Sting or Imagine Dragons and also the presence of well-known personalities around the world, such as actor Jim Carrey or NBA player Paul George. Remember that The Game Awards 2021 will be held tomorrow, at the early morning from December 9 to 10, at 1:30 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time).