The expected gala of The Game Awards 2021 is increasingly imminent. For many, the long months of waiting for Geoff Keighley’s magnanimous event will come to an end this very morning, since the event (in Spanish time) takes place, with prior included, from 1:30 in the morning from Thursday to Friday, and will end between 4 and 5 in the morning, according to the rhythm that the gala takes. There is a lot of expectation for what will happen, since tonight we will know which games will be the winners and what announcements will be at the event. In fact, more than ever, resonates with great force the long-awaited Alan Wake 2.

And it is that the studies never give a stitch without thread. We have been hearing rumors around this sequel for months, which could already take a lot of work behind. We also witnessed the recent premiere of Alan Wake Remastered, an ideal option for new players to discover one of the most outstanding games of the generation led by Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, two iconic consoles that marked the new path of the video game world. That we still do not know anything new about Alan Wake 2 makes us strongly set expectations at The Game Awards, and Jeff Grubb thinks so too, who took advantage of his Nate the Hate podcast to affirm that there is chances are we will see Alan Wake 2 announced at Geoff’s big event.

This title, developed again by Remedy Entertainment with the abundant help of Epic Games, has many roles to be finally announced at The Game Awards 2021. In fact, Jeff Grubb himself has long mentioned that Alan Wake 2 is in development with a great company behind as the owner of Fortnite. We do not know to what extent it may be true that it is announced at the gala, but the good thing is that we will leave doubts tonight.