A few days ago during the delivery of the Game Awards 2021, many developers and brands let us observe some of the most anticipated advances of what is coming in video games.

Such is the case of the renowned brand Epic games, who gave us a brief first impression on what is coming up for the title Alan awake 2, for less than a minute, we were able to take a first look.

This is Alan Awake 2, Epic Games Publishing in collaboration with Remedy Entertainment have announced the arrival of the second installment of this franchise.

Alan Wake 2, the sequel to the successful and award-winning survival horror developed by Remedy, which arrived a few years ago on Xbox, PC and much more recently on PlayStation5.

It is planned will be released in 2023 for PC, using the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. The Remedy team will remain in the “dark” mode for a while to work on the game, but more images and information about the game will be released, it is expected, probably in the summer of 2022.

To what has stated Sam Lake, the creative director of Remedy “It is no secret that we have passionately pursued the opportunity to return to the Alan Wake story for years. All that hard work has brought us here. The stars have aligned. Now it’s becoming a reality, and we know the community is as excited as we are to see the next chapter of Alan Wake unfold. “

As well as let us know that although this genre is new for them, it provokes a lot of expectation, since it was able to express to us: “Alan Wake 2 is our first survival horror game, a genre that allows us to immerse ourselves more than ever in the construction of an intense atmosphere and a twisted and psychological story ”.

And with these interesting statements, we are waiting to learn more.