The podium achieved by Fernando Alonso in the Qatar Grand Prix has once again generated a barrage of praise directed at the Asturian rider. Alain Prost has been one of them, stating that he is still the best driver in Formula 1.

The numbers of Fernando Alonso speak for themselves and make him one of the best drivers in the history of Formula 1. But beyond the statistics, there are the sensations and intangible values ​​that a driver brings to his team.

Alain Prost, who on multiple occasions has been compared to Fernando Alonso for his ability to manage and interpret races – not in vain was he nicknamed ‘The Professor’ – knows the Spanish well, since they share a team.

“He is totally at the service of the team and that is very good for Alpine”

The Frenchman is not very given to praising other drivers, but with Fernando Alonso he is clear that he works alongside the best of a grid full of talent and great champions.

«For me he is the best driver on the grid. The global vision he has of the race is incredible, as are his feelings with the tires, the comments he makes about the car and how it provides information to engineers, ”explains Alain Prost.

But the four-time world champion and Ayrton Senna’s main rival in the 80s and 90s, considers that Alonso has raised the level in part thanks to his more mature and collaborative attitude, always at the service of Alpine.

«Fernando has always told me that he has become a different person and I must say that he was right. He is totally at the service of the team and that is very good for Alpine, ”reiterates Prost.

Alpine in Qatar

But Fernando Alonso’s podium in Qatar would not have been possible without a great performance from the Alpine A521 at Losail. Alain Prost recognizes that his team did not expect to be so competitive and, yes, he made the most of the opportunity.

«It is surprising in a way because we have had difficult races during the last weekends. Both drivers were happy with the performance and balance, ”says Prost.

«Fernando has sent messages that are incredible. Friday he said he would drive all night. Tire management and performance were there. We were worried about having a final puncture. Perhaps, without the safety car, it would have been very difficult, ”he reflects.

The real challenge for Alpine will come in 2022, but Prost is confident that the team will be ready for it. «I am very happy and this is important for the team. Nobody has confidence in 2022 in Formula 1, nobody knows what will happen. We cannot compare, we have no reference to the past. The project is focused on 2022. What we have done this year is a bonus », concludes.