

01/01/2022 On at 10:50 CET



Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota) hhe inaugurated the 2022 Dakar Rally setting the best time in the prologue stage, which he dominated ahead of Carlos Sainz (Audi). They were the two fastest riders on the special of just under 19 kilometers, which served as an aperitif and which establishes the starting order of the first stage, tomorrow Sunday, in the Ha’il desert.

The sand has already been the protagonist in the prologue, which Al-Attiyah, a three-time Dakar winner, dominated with a 12-second lead over Sainz, He is also a three-time rally champion, who has completed his first kilometers without incident with the new and futuristic Audi RS Q e-tron powered by electric power.

As the winner of the Al-Attiyah prologue, you will be able to choose your starting position for the first stage, in a day that will already have 337 kilometers of timed special.

Sainz He was satisfied at the finish line after launching the Audi: “We have simply tried to do a stage without problems and we are happy to have achieved it. We will see what happens this year,” he commented on arrival. His co-driver, Lucas Cruz explained that “it has been a first contact with the race, varied on the surface, which I think will be a bit of the tonic of the race. We are catching the air in the car a bit. The first day It was good, we are happy. But it is only 1% of the whole race. “

Loeb has finished fifth with the BRX Hunter, while his teammate, Nani Roma, has been placed seventh. Peterhansel He has been left out of that top 10 that chooses starting position, after giving up 1:12. “Today the strategy was to ride slowly, calmly, check that everything was working properly and not get into the top ten,” said ‘Monsieur Dakar’, holder of 14 Touareg statuettes after winning six victories on a motorcycle and eight in a car, the last of them in the last edition.

In the motorcycle category the battle is very open, although today the Australian Daniel sandersRevelation GasGas driver and best rookie in 2021 (6th overall) has issued a warning and has taken his first stage victory. Pablo Quintanilla, which makes its debut with Honda in the Dakar after a good season of adaptation to its new colors in the FIM Cross Country World Championship, has been second to although already 1 minute behind Sanders. Third was the Bostwanese Ross Branch with the Yamaha, 55 seconds. Among the Spanish, the most prominent was Joan Barreda (Honda), ninth at 3 minutes. It thus remains among the pilots with the right to choose the starting position, unlike Lorenzo Santolino (Sherco), who finished 21st, at 6:50.

Foreword

Jeddah-Ha’il (19 km) Link 595 km.Cars:

1. AL-ATTIYAH – BAUMEL (TOYOTA) 00:10:56

2. SAINZ – CRUZ (AUDI) at 12

3. BARAGWANATH – CREMER (CENTURY) at 36

4. LATEGAN – CUMMINGS (TOYOTA) at 36

5. LOEB – LURQUIN (BRX) at 37

6. AL RAJHI – ORR (TOYOTA) at 47

7. ROME – HARO (BRX) to 49

8. DE VILLIERS – MURPHY (TOYOTA) to 50

9. PRZYGONSKI – GOTTSCHALK (MINI) at 1:01

10. TERRANOVA – OLIVERAS (BRX) at 1:06

Motorcycles:

1. Daniel SANDERS (GASGAS) 55:30

2. Pablo QUINTANILLA (HONDA) at 01:00

3. Ross BRANCH (YAMAHA) at 1:55

4. Kevin BENAVIDES (KTM) at 2:00

5. Matthias WALKNER (KTM) at 2:35

6. Adrien VAN BEVEREN (YAMAHA) at 2:40

7. Sam SUNDERLAND (GASGAS) at 2:55

8. Toby PRICE (KTM) at 2:55

9. Joan BARREDA (HONDA) at 3:00

10. Andrew SHORT (YAMAHA) at 3:00