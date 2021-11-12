The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2021 has been a rally of big names. In fact, Nasser Al-Attiyah has achieved victory in cars, while Matthias walkner it has been imposed on motorcycles. However, between these two colossi of the ‘raids’ a young woman from Burgos has sneaked in and is making history. With his second place at the end of the rally, Cristina Gutiérrez has achieved the title of the FIA ​​World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies in the T3 category, success that makes ‘Tortu’ the first woman to achieve a success of this importance in a season in which he has had to deal with a serious back injury after the Rally Kazakhstan.

In cars, Nasser Al-Attiyah has been the master of the rally. He started at the helm of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge with his partial victory in the first stage and the Qatari has no longer left this position. Jakub Przygonski became Nasser’s main persecutor during the first two days. Lucio Álvarez along with the Spanish Armand Monleón finished second in the third stage, although no one was able to stop the Qatari. ‘Kuba’ Przygonski’s troubles in stage four only paved the way for Al-Attiyah. Qatar confirmed its final triumph in the rally in the fifth stage.

Cristina Gutiérrez has achieved the title in the T3 class and is the first World Champion of Cross-Country Rallies.

In parallel, Cristina Gutiérrez has had to live her particular odyssey to achieve glory. The Burgos started with a power problem in her OT3 in the first stage. With a car that did not exceed 110 km / h, the Spanish managed to save the furniture, even if these problems were repeated in the second stage. ‘Tortu’ managed to get rid of setbacks on the third day and although in the fourth he ran into an inopportune corpse of a camel, no one could stop the Spanish woman. Gutiérrez closed the rally in second place after Saleh Al-Saif, a result that is worth her to be World Champion of Cross-Country Rallies in the T3 category.

While Cristina Gutiérrez became the first woman to win the FIA ​​Cross-Country Rally World Cup -as a driver-, on two wheels there has been a name of her own. Matthias Walkner has achieved an impressive victory in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge on motorcycles after exceeding for 4 minutes and 31 seconds Adrien van beveren. Although the KTM rider has not achieved any stage victory, always being the second classified has earned him to prevail ahead of the ‘motard’ of Yamaha and of Joaquim Rodrigues, Hero rider who has completed the podium in Abu Dhabi.