

Dec 22, 2021 at 9:00 PM CET



The Al-Ahly Egyptian achieved his 8th CAF Super Cup (African Football Confederation) and second in a row, at defeat Moroccan Raja Casablanca on penalties (1-1) at the Ahmed ben Ali Stadium in Doha.

Al-Ahly took the game into extra time with a goal in the 90th minute of Taher mohamed to neutralize Yasser Brahim’s own goal that put Belgian Marc Wilmots’ side ahead in the 13th minute.

In the subsequent penalty shoot-out, both teams scored the first five shots, but the ruling in the sixth Abdelilah Madkour gave the trophy to the team led by South African coach Pitso Mosimane.

The Egyptian team has established itself as the most awarded in the CAF Super Cup with eight titles. Join this to those achieved in 2002, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2013, 2014 and last May. The also Egyptian Zamalek, with four crowns, is the second team with the most triumphs in the trophy.

Raja Casablanca aspired to its third CAF Super Cup after those won in 2000 and 2019.